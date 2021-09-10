WFT's Curtis Samuel to Be Placed on IR Because of Groin Injury

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel will miss an extended period of time because of a groin injury.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday that Samuel will be placed on injured reserve.

Per NFL rules for this season, a player is ineligible to practice until at least three games have passed from the date he is placed on IR.

Samuel's training camp and preseason was interrupted by a groin injury he suffered in June. He returned to practice Monday in preparation for Week 1 but left the field to be looked at by the training staff when he appeared to reinjure the groin while running a route.

The 25-year-old has dealt with multiple health issues in his career and underwent surgery for an irregular heartbeat prior to the 2018 campaign.

He also needed season-ending ankle surgery after appearing in nine games as a rookie in 2017.

Still, the Ohio State product played 15 games last season and finished with a career-high 77 catches and 851 receiving yards. He also ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns, underscoring his versatility as someone who entered the league capable of both running and serving as a threat in the passing attack.

While Samuel was a key offseason addition, Washington has other pieces who can keep it afloat while he is sidelined. Look for Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries to anchor the wide receiver corps.