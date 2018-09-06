Orlando Magic Owner Rich DeVos Dies at Age 92

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2018

FILE - This Oct. 10, 2010 file photo shows Orlando Magic owner and Amway Inc. co-founder Rich DeVos smiling after welcoming fans to the new Amway Center before a preseason NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Hornets, in Orlando, Fla. DeVos is recuperating following what was described as a mild stroke last month. Amway, the Michigan-based direct sales company, said Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012, that the 86-year-old DeVos was taken Aug. 19 to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids after having a stroke. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos died Thursday at the age of 92, the team confirmed on Twitter:

Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported the Magic announced the cause of death was "complications from an infection."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Finding NBA's Next Blockbuster Trade 🚨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Finding NBA's Next Blockbuster Trade 🚨

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Heat Bring Back Haslem for 16th NBA Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Heat Bring Back Haslem for 16th NBA Season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 5 Rookie Point Guards

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Top 5 Rookie Point Guards

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Rose Assault Accuser Will Appeal 2016 Ruling

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rose Assault Accuser Will Appeal 2016 Ruling

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report