Orlando Magic Owner Rich DeVos Dies at Age 92

Orlando Magic Owner Rich DeVos Dies at Age 92September 6, 2018
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos died Thursday at the age of 92, the team confirmed on Twitter:
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
It is with great sadness that we announce, Orlando Magic Senior Chairman Richard M. DeVos passed away today at the age of 92. #LoveYaRich https://t.co/1ZbEUlXwlA
Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported the Magic announced the cause of death was "complications from an infection."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Finding NBA's Next Blockbuster Trade 🚨