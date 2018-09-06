Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo, Lead 2018 NFL Preseason Jersey Sales

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Fanatics announced Thursday that New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley had the top-selling NFL jersey on its website during the 2018 preseason.

Fanatics tweeted the following graphic showing the top sellers in 2017 compared to this year:

Behind Barkley were San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Chicago Bears defensive end Khalil Mack.

New York took Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft after a standout collegiate career at Penn State, and he is widely expected to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award provided he stays healthy.

Garoppolo is set to enter his first full season as the Niners' starting quarterback. He went 5-0 as the starter in San Francisco last season after the 49ers acquired him from the Pats for a second-round pick.

Jimmy G signed a five-year, $137.5 million extension with the Niners during the offseason, per Spotrac, with the expectation that he will develop into an elite NFL signal-caller.

Wentz likely would have won the NFL MVP award last season had he not torn his ACL late in the campaign. He missed Philly's entire playoff run and watched as backup Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.

Since Wentz still isn't cleared for contact, Foles will start in his place in Thursday's season-opening game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady is the only player who was among the top five jersey sellers in both the 2017 and 2018 preseasons.

The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer is set to enter his 19th NFL season, and he is coming off another highly productive campaign that saw him win the NFL MVP award for the third time in his illustrious career.

Mack's ascent to No. 5 on the list is remarkable considering the Bears just acquired him from the Oakland Raiders last week after a lengthy holdout.

The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 40.5 sacks in 64 career games, and he is in line to take the Chicago defense to the next level after signing the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history.