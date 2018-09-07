NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Initial Outlook After Falcons vs. Eagles

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

As expected, the season-opening showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles provided a fitting launching point for what should be a thrilling season.

There, the Eagles survived a near-carbon copy of last season's NFC Divisional Round playoff game and thwarted multiple last-second end-zone shots to Julio Jones, including one as the time expired, to secure an 18-12 victory.

Keep in mind that the NFL season is a lengthy affair and much can change. But one year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the New England Patriots in Foxborough at least foreshadowed two of the playoff participants.

2018 NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Green Bay Packers

4. New England Patriots

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. New Orleans Saints

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Washington Redskins

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

12. Tennessee Titans

13. Detroit Lions

14. San Francisco 49ers

15. Carolina Panthers

16. Dallas Cowboys

17. Seattle Seahawks

18. Houston Texans

19. Cincinnati Bengals

20. Kansas City Chiefs

21. Denver Broncos

22. Chicago Bears

23. New York Giants

24. Baltimore Ravens

25. Oakland Raiders

26. Arizona Cardinals

27. Miami Dolphins

28. Indianapolis Colts

29. New York Jets

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31. Buffalo Bills

32. Cleveland Browns

Potential Riser: Indianapolis Colts

It all depends on Andrew Luck.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season, though it would behoove fans to remember he spent 2014 throwing for 40 touchdowns and 16 interceptions—which is one way of saying these Indianapolis Colts could be going places if he's healthy.

Granted, Luck already popped up on the injury report this preseason:

This is hopefully a minor bump in the road for a team that finally decided to get serious about protecting its most important asset, drafting Quenton Nelson at No. 6 in April.

The Colts also added head coach Frank Reich, the former Eagles offensive coordinator. On paper, a healthy Luck hitting T.Y. Hilton and a tandem of Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron could still be lethal in 2018.

It's also important to remember the defense could take another step forward. Malik Hooker, the No. 15 pick a year ago, was an elite-looking safety before only being able to appear in seven games. Second-round rookie Darius Leonard looks poised for a starting role, and Jabaal Sheard is still up front.

While the AFC South has passed the Colts by, one elite player at the most important position of all has a way of helping a team like the Colts climb up the ranks in a hurry.

Potential Faller: Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are probably ranked higher than some might expect.

But a year ago, the Chargers quietly rattled off nine wins and finished second in the AFC West behind 4,515 yards and 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions from Philip Rivers, as well as 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns from Melvin Gordon.

Keep in mind, too, that Los Angeles has a pass rush boasting two of the NFL's best in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram—which pairs nicely with elite secondary members such as Jason Verrett.

But as always seems to be the case for the Chargers, it's going to come down to health.

They already have five players on injured reserve and one on the physically unable to perform list. Verrett is one of those names on injured reserve, while star tight end Hunter Henry is on the PUP:

Rivers, 36 or not, is still an elite quarterback who will put up healthy numbers and keep his team in games. But if the injuries keep piling up as they have in past years, it's going to be another case of "what if?" for the team.

Onlookers will find out in a hurry which way things might swing after a rash of injuries considering Rivers and the Chargers play the Chiefs in Week 1 before hitting on a two-game road trip.

Wait and See: San Francisco 49ers

Is everyone overreacting?

The San Francisco 49ers hope they have found a franchise quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo, but the truth is a six-game showing it too small of a sample size to know. He completed 67.4 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions over that span, going 5-1 in the process, but the jury has to remain out.

Just don't tell that to the 49ers, who hit him with a five-year extension worth $137.5 million.

Some advanced metrics suggest the hype is justified:

Still, the 49ers were a team with plenty of holes before Garoppolo, and unlike Luck, he's relatively unproven. And while the front office added talents like Richard Sherman and Jerick McKinnon to the roster at various spots, the latter is already lost for the season.

Like the other teams detailed here, it's a trial by fire for the 49ers. They start on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, face the Detroit Lions and then take on both the Chiefs and Chargers away from home. If they come out of that brutal opening month looking good, there's no cost too high for Garoppolo.

But given the circumstances, it's easy to see why this one could swing either way.