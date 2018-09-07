NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Initial Outlook After Falcons vs. Eagles

Chris Roling@@Chris_RolingFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 25: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks for an open receiver during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the 49ers 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

As expected, the season-opening showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles provided a fitting launching point for what should be a thrilling season. 

There, the Eagles survived a near-carbon copy of last season's NFC Divisional Round playoff game and thwarted multiple last-second end-zone shots to Julio Jones, including one as the time expired, to secure an 18-12 victory.

Keep in mind that the NFL season is a lengthy affair and much can change. But one year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the New England Patriots in Foxborough at least foreshadowed two of the playoff participants.

            

2018 NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Green Bay Packers
4. New England Patriots
5. Minnesota Vikings
6. Los Angeles Rams
7. New Orleans Saints
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Los Angeles Chargers
10. Washington Redskins
11. Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Tennessee Titans
13. Detroit Lions
14. San Francisco 49ers
15. Carolina Panthers
16. Dallas Cowboys
17. Seattle Seahawks
18. Houston Texans
19. Cincinnati Bengals
20. Kansas City Chiefs
21. Denver Broncos
22. Chicago Bears
23. New York Giants
24. Baltimore Ravens
25. Oakland Raiders
26. Arizona Cardinals
27. Miami Dolphins
28. Indianapolis Colts
29. New York Jets
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31. Buffalo Bills
32. Cleveland Browns

              

Potential Riser: Indianapolis Colts

  1. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  2. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  3. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  4. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  5. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  6. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  7. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  8. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  9. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  10. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  11. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  12. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  13. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  14. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  15. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  16. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  17. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  18. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  19. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

  20. Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez?

Right Arrow Icon

It all depends on Andrew Luck.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season, though it would behoove fans to remember he spent 2014 throwing for 40 touchdowns and 16 interceptions—which is one way of saying these Indianapolis Colts could be going places if he's healthy.

Granted, Luck already popped up on the injury report this preseason:

This is hopefully a minor bump in the road for a team that finally decided to get serious about protecting its most important asset, drafting Quenton Nelson at No. 6 in April.

The Colts also added head coach Frank Reich, the former Eagles offensive coordinator. On paper, a healthy Luck hitting T.Y. Hilton and a tandem of Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron could still be lethal in 2018.

It's also important to remember the defense could take another step forward. Malik Hooker, the No. 15 pick a year ago, was an elite-looking safety before only being able to appear in seven games. Second-round rookie Darius Leonard looks poised for a starting role, and Jabaal Sheard is still up front.

While the AFC South has passed the Colts by, one elite player at the most important position of all has a way of helping a team like the Colts climb up the ranks in a hurry.

             

Potential Faller: Los Angeles Chargers

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers are probably ranked higher than some might expect.

But a year ago, the Chargers quietly rattled off nine wins and finished second in the AFC West behind 4,515 yards and 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions from Philip Rivers, as well as 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns from Melvin Gordon.

Keep in mind, too, that Los Angeles has a pass rush boasting two of the NFL's best in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram—which pairs nicely with elite secondary members such as Jason Verrett.

But as always seems to be the case for the Chargers, it's going to come down to health.

They already have five players on injured reserve and one on the physically unable to perform list. Verrett is one of those names on injured reserve, while star tight end Hunter Henry is on the PUP:

Rivers, 36 or not, is still an elite quarterback who will put up healthy numbers and keep his team in games. But if the injuries keep piling up as they have in past years, it's going to be another case of "what if?" for the team.

Onlookers will find out in a hurry which way things might swing after a rash of injuries considering Rivers and the Chargers play the Chiefs in Week 1 before hitting on a two-game road trip.

            

Wait and See: San Francisco 49ers 

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Is everyone overreacting?

The San Francisco 49ers hope they have found a franchise quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo, but the truth is a six-game showing it too small of a sample size to know. He completed 67.4 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions over that span, going 5-1 in the process, but the jury has to remain out.

Just don't tell that to the 49ers, who hit him with a five-year extension worth $137.5 million.

Some advanced metrics suggest the hype is justified:

Still, the 49ers were a team with plenty of holes before Garoppolo, and unlike Luck, he's relatively unproven. And while the front office added talents like Richard Sherman and Jerick McKinnon to the roster at various spots, the latter is already lost for the season.

Like the other teams detailed here, it's a trial by fire for the 49ers. They start on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, face the Detroit Lions and then take on both the Chiefs and Chargers away from home. If they come out of that brutal opening month looking good, there's no cost too high for Garoppolo.

But given the circumstances, it's easy to see why this one could swing either way.

Related

    What's Up with Matty Ice?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What's Up with Matty Ice?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Wentz Can't Come Back Soon Enough

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wentz Can't Come Back Soon Enough

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Pederson: Philly Special Copied from Pats

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pederson: Philly Special Copied from Pats

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wentz (ACL) to Miss 'Several Weeks'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Wentz (ACL) to Miss 'Several Weeks'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report