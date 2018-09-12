New Day vs. Rusev & Aiden English Set for WWE Hell in a Cell 2018

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rusev and Aiden English defeated The Bar on Tuesday to set up a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against New Day at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

Tuesday's bout for the No. 1 contendership was determined by the results of Triple Threat matches the previous two weeks.

Sheamus and Cesaro beat the teams of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Primo and Epico Colon, while Rusev and English defeated The Usos and Sanity.

New Day became five-time WWE tag team champions two nights after beating The Bludgeon Brothers by disqualification at SummerSlam.

SmackDown Live general manager Paige granted New Day another shot at the titles in a No Disqualification match, and the trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods took full advantage of their opportunity.

The primary reason for New Day coming out on top was the fact Rowan suffered a torn bicep, meaning The Bludgeon Brothers could no longer hold the titles.

Regardless of why they won, New Day are again at the pinnacle of the blue brand's tag team division, and they are taking additional steps toward being considered the greatest tag team in WWE history.

SmackDown has a stacked tag team division, though, and there is no shortage of teams looking to ensure their current reign is a short one.

Rusev Day will get the first crack at taking the straps, which could prove problematic to New Day since both Rusev and English figure to be hungry for gold.

Neither Rusev nor English have been a tag team champion on the main roster, although the latter did hold the NXT Tag Team Championships with Simon Gotch as The Vaudevillains.

Rusev Day had some cracks in the foundation for several weeks, but with Rusev and English seemingly back on the same page, they are a legitimate threat to take down New Day.

New Day will be heavy favorites at Hell in a Cell, but that means Rusev and English will be playing with house money, which makes them a potentially dangerous force.

