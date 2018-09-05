Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Two teams hoping to bounce back in 2018 will meet in Denver on Sunday when the Broncos host the Seattle Seahawks as small home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Seahawks routed the Broncos 43-8 five seasons ago in Super Bowl XLVIII, but now both of them are rebuilding and simply trying to get back into playoff contention after disappointing campaigns a year ago that saw both teams miss the postseason.

NFL point spread: The Broncos opened as one-point favorites; the total was 42 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.9-14.8 Broncos (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Seattle's main asset remains quarterback Russell Wilson, who is still one of the elite playmakers in the NFL. Wilson has seen many of his teammates from that Super Bowl championship squad move on over the past few years while he has continued to improve his play during that stretch

The key for Seattle will be on the defensive side of the ball, where the team has suffered the most losses. If the Seahawks can limit their opponent on the scoreboard, Wilson will do his best to help them be competitive. They have covered in three of the past four meetings with Denver.

Why the Broncos can cover the spread

The Broncos viewed the quarterback position as their biggest weakness last season and upgraded with Case Keenum, who enjoyed the best year of his career in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings. Keenum's conservative nature and ability to limit turnovers should only help his new team, especially since it has one of the top defenses in the NFL.

Denver also has one of the best home-field advantages in the league, going 40-12 straight up in their last 52 games at Mile High. Keenum will be extra motivated to pick up his first win there on Sunday.

Smart betting pick

The defenses will be the difference in this matchup, as the Broncos will be able to pressure Wilson while Keenum makes the necessary plays on the other side of the ball. Denver traditionally starts the season strong, going 8-1 SU and 7-1-1 against the spread in its last nine games during the month of September. The Broncos will pick up another win and cover.

NFL betting trends

The Seahawks are 7-17 SU in their last 24 games against the Broncos.

The total has gone over in three of the Seahawks' last four games against the Broncos.

The Broncos are 40-12 SU in their last 52 games at home.

The Broncos are 8-1 SU and 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine games in September.

