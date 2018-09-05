Matt Barnes Reportedly Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Wife Gloria Govan

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Former NBA forward Matt Barnes reportedly has obtained a restraining order against ex-wife Gloria Govan on behalf of himself and their children.

TMZ reported Govan must stay at least 100 yards away from the children, outside of supervised visitation. She is allowed one visit with the children per week but must have a monitor present. Her only interactions with Barnes are limited to picking up their kids.

"Today wasn't about Matt or Gloria. It was about the children and their safety. This was a good day for those kids, and that's all that matters," Barnes' attorney Samantha Spector said.

Govan was arrested Aug. 31 on felony child endangerment charges after she used her car to block Barnes' during a heated argument at their kids' school. The argument began because Govan attempted to pick up their children despite it being Barnes' weekend, per TMZ. Govan was also charged with violating a court order.

"I am ever thankful that no child or parent was hit by Gloria and her 17-foot-long Escalade as she endangered every child's and adult's safety when she plowed through the parking lot," Barnes said.

Barnes and Govan divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage. Govan is currently engaged to former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher, Barnes' ex-teammate.