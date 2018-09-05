50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather with Colin Kaepernick Nike Ad Meme

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

50 Cent attends the Starz Original Series
Andy Kropa/Associated Press

50 Cent is once again sending pointed shots at former friend Floyd Mayweather

The rapper sent out a meme of the Colin Kaepernick Nike ad featuring Mayweather and a bunch of gibberish as the slogan—a play on the "Floyd can't read" meme:

50 has called out Mayweather's literacy on a number of occasions. In 2014, 50 challenged Mayweather to "read one full page of a Harry Potter book out loud without starting and stopping or f--king up." He offered $750,000 to a charity of Floyd's choice if he completed the challenge; Mayweather did not.

50 again trolled Floyd earlier this year with a series of Instagram posts, including one saying Mayweather needed a ghostwriter for his own replies.

The mean-spirited beef was born out of a friendship gone sour between two men who seemingly have no issues with going as far below the belt as possible.

Don't be surprised if we see Floyd with his own meme retort in the coming days. 

