Memories, Joy and Stunts: Here Are the Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps HBD TB12! 🎉 Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback? Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳 Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏 NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez? Right Arrow Icon

2018 NFL training camps are coming to a close and there were plenty of memorable moments to cherish.

Jamal Adams made quite a few Jets fans days, Cam Newton showed plenty of love and the Saints had some tricks up there sleeve.

Watch the video above to relive the best moments.