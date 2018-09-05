Donald Trump Rips Nike for Colin Kaepernick Ad, Calls NFL 'Hard to Watch'

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has criticized Nike for its ad featuring Colin Kaepernick and called the NFL "hard to watch."

In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday, Trump wrote Nike is "getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts" for the Kaepernick marketing campaign:

His criticism of the NFL was again related to protests against social injustice by NFL players during the playing of the national anthem before games.

Trump's tweet comes one day after he told Vince Coglianese and Saagar Enjeti of the Daily Caller that the Nike ads featuring Kaepernick send "a terrible message."

Kaepernick is among the athletes who are part of Nike's 30th anniversary celebration of the "Just Do It" slogan:

Trump has made the NFL a frequent target. The President took credit for the league's declining ratings last year during a June rally in North Dakota.

Last September, Trump tweeted fans should boycott NFL games "until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country" in the wake of the protests.

ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reported Friday that the NFL and NFL Players Association are still having discussions about a new policy regarding the national anthem, but no resolution is expected to come before the start of the regular season.

The 2018 NFL season kicks off on Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons.