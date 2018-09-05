Bleacher Report Debuts 'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show'

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Chris Simms and Adam Lefkoe will bring their unique football insight to a new show that debuts on Wednesday night.

Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is a weekly program that will be released on Bleacher Report's mobile app, social media accounts and its official YouTube channel.

The show will be geared toward casual and hardcore football fans, with special focus also paid toward betting and points spreads for games each week.

Dave Finocchio, Bleacher Report's co-founder and chief executive, told Benjamin Mullin of the Wall Street Journal the United States Supreme Court's ruling to make sports gambling legal played a role in creating the show.

"Based on what happened in the UK sports betting market—and how the black market operates in the United States—the ability to bet on sports is going to make fans of the NFL more engaged than they have been," Finocchio said in an interview published Wednesday. "We think it's that big of a deal, and we want to be a part of the conversation around sports betting."

One lucky fan will also have a chance to get in on the action. Lefkoe and the fan will have $5,000 to bet on games. If the fan's bet is successful, they will receive a portion of the profits. The rest will be placed into a pool operated by Bleacher Report that will then be used on additional bets.

If the fan's bet turns out to be a dud, they don't have to worry about losing anything since they won't put up their own money.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff are among the guest stars who will appear on the show.