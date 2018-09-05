Report: Nike Wants to Be 'A Partner in Social Change' with Colin Kaepernick Deal

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Nike's decision to partner with free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick was reportedly part of a long-term plan to show young athletes the company is committed to supporting social causes.

According to TMZ Sports, Nike hopes to become a "a partner in social change" with Kaepernick and other athletes who share a similar passion.

Nike also reportedly knew there would be some backlash, but it was confident it would gain more customers than it would lose since its customer base is "significantly urban," per TMZ Sports.

Nike retweeted the following tweet by Kaepernick on Monday, thus making the partnership official:

In addition to appealing to customers who want to support Kaepernick's push against social injustice and racial inequality, Nike reportedly hopes to instill pride in its athletes by supporting their causes.

Kaepernick famously began the act of protesting during the national anthem before a preseason game in 2016. The former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller sat at first, but then knelt during the anthem before subsequent games.

There has been perhaps no bigger opponent to Kaepernick and the practice of demonstrating during the anthem than President Donald Trump.

Trump has spoken out often against what he calls "disrespecting the flag," and he didn't hold back after Nike announced its partnership with Kaepernick.

In an interview with Vince Coglianese and Saagar Enjeti of the Daily Caller, Trump said, "I think it's a terrible message."

While Nike will use Kaepernick and his likeness for advertising purposes, ESPN's Darren Rovell reported Tuesday that he will not have a signature shoe or an extensive clothing line.

Kaepernick is part of the campaign for the 30th anniversary of Nike's "Just do it" marketing slogan.