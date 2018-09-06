Best NFL Free Agents Still Available Heading into Regular Season

0 of 8

After months without meaningful NFL games, the 2018 regular season is here. Rosters are set, and teams are ready for real football.

Well, part of that is true. Rosters are fluid and are therefore never quite a finished product. Sure, the core guys are in place, but every front office will continue to upgrade talent whenever possible.

Now is a great time to add talent. With rosters trimmed to 53, a number of quality players have re-entered the open market.

We're here to look at the top free agents available heading into Week 1. We'll examine each player, discuss his value and identify which team would be the best fit.