Fantasy Football Week 1 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Fantasy owners should be ready to roll with the players they selected in their fantasy football draft in Week 1.

The season begins Thursday night as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons.

It should not be much of a task to trust the team you have just drafted. However, fantasy football being what it is, many owners are never satisfied.

You may feel good about your team, but when you look at rosters around your league and see lineups that are just a bit stronger than yours, you may feel compelled to make a move or two.

Instead of looking at the stars—they have all been selected—you are looking at sleepers; deep sleepers who might be able to get you a few extra points.

Here's a look at several of those players who could work out in Week 1.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, New York Jets

Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens

Sam Bradford, Arizona Cardinals

The Jets selected Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft, and the thought was he was likely to sit behind Josh McCown for at least a half season before he would get a chance to play regular-season games.

Darnold made the most of his opportunity during the summer, impressing the Jets' coaching staff every step of the way. He moves well, is an accurate passer and did not exhibit any sense of panic while he was playing preseason games or on the practice field.

The Jets gave a strong indication that they were going to name Darnold as their starting quarterback when they traded veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Todd Bowles followed through several days later and named Darnold as the team's starter against the Detroit Lions in the Week 1 Monday night game.

While winning a job in the summer and playing well in the regular season are two different things, Darnold has the skills to be successful and may be a deep sleeper who could turn out to be a winning alternative.

Running Backs

RB Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

RB Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts

RB James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chicago Bears have made news with their acquisition of outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders, and that move should give the team a chance to have a substantial defense this season.

However, the offense is still a work in progress, and while it has potential with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, Jordan Howard at running back and Allen Robinson at receiver, this unit has to prove itself.

Tarik Cohen is the Bears' change-of-pace back who is capable of making big plays as a runner and a receiver. He is going to come off the bench to stretch the defense and give Howard a rest. Cohen ran for 370 yards and two touchdowns a year ago, and he also caught 53 passes for 353 yards and a score.

Look for even more involvement in the offense this year, and Cohen may even throw an option pass or two this season. He is not a superstar, but he could be a key contributor who emerges as a deep sleeper.

Wide Receivers

WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

WR Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers

WR Ryan Switzer, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chargers appear to be on track for a strong season and could battle with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title.

Los Angeles has legitimate stars in quarterback Philip Rivers, wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Melvin Gordon. Additionally, tight end Hunter Henry is a legitimate threat on third downs and in the red zone.

However, fantasy players should not ignore Mike Williams, who was a first-round pick in 2017 (seventh overall). Williams' rookie season was torpedoed by injuries as he caught 11 passes for 95 yards, but he should play a much bigger role this year.

Most of the attention will be paid to Allen, while Gordon and Henry will also be factors for opposing defenses. However, Williams must prove himself, and he could emerge as a deep sleeper who can make big plays and score seven touchdowns or more this season.

Tight Ends

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

TE Luke Willson, Detroit Lions

TE Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jake Butt was a key contributor at Michigan and was selected by the Broncos in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

He was unable to play as a rookie because of a knee injury suffered in his final college game with the Wolverines. After spending a year in recovery, Butt is ready to go once again, and he should figure prominently in the Denver offensive game plan.

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum is an opportunist who will find open receivers. If Butt starts walling off defenders—he is 6'6" and 250 pounds—the quarterback will start getting him the ball. He should be able to make third-down catches and he can also be a factor in the red zone.

Top Flex Players

Many fantasy football leagues offer players the chance to insert flex players in their lineup.

While players are compelled to play two running backs, two wideouts and one tight end, they also have a spot for a flex player, which is an extra running back, receiver or tight end who may not be good enough to supplant your regular starters but can still contribute.

Here's our look at players who could be inserted as flex players in Week 1 and predictions for their production.

RB Rex Burkhead, New England vs. Houston Texans, 60 yards, one TD.

WR Corey Davis, Tennessee at Miami, 85 yards, one TD

TE Trey Burton, Chicago at Green Bay, 70 yards, one TD

WR Chad Williams, Arizona vs. Washington, 65 yards, one TD

RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Chicago, 75 yards, one TD