Week 1 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Advice for Preseason Sleepers Who May Be Available

The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles will kick-start the 2018 NFL season on Thursday, and 15 more games will follow suit on Sunday and Monday.

In fantasy football, drafts are winding down as the opener draws closer. If you're tinkering with your roster and deciding between a few players in your final starting spots, here's a look at eight intriguing Week 1 waiver-wire targets who could have big games during the NFL's opening week.

Two players each from quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end are picked, with percentages indicated how many Yahoo leagues they are rostered in through Tuesday, September 4. Only players available in the majority of Yahoo leagues were considered.

Then you can review some closer analysis of three players on that list who will be playing in a game with high-scoring potential.

Week 1 Waiver-Wire Targets

Denver Broncos QB Case Keenum (25 Percent)

New England Patriots RB James White (48 Percent)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (31 Percent)

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Jesse James (3 Percent)

New Orleans Saints TE Benjamin Watson (40 Percent)

Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton (25 Percent)

Cincinnati Bengals WR John Ross (23 Percent)

Indianapolis Colts RB Jordan Wilkins (31 Percent)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts: 3 Players To Consider

The three final players listed above all go hand in hand as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. This matchup has the fourth-highest over/under total on the week at 48.5 points, per OddsShark. If this matchup approaches shootout territory, then a few names could be the beneficiaries.

On the Cincinnati side, the Bengals' aerial attack could have a big day. Although they were missing safety Malik Hooker for nine-plus games last year, the Colts pass defense allowed the fifth-most yards in the league in 2017. If that trend continues into this year, passing attacks may be in line for big games week to week.

The Bengals may be no exception, especially with superstar wideout A.J. Green proving to be a tough cover for anyone in the league. If Green goes off, then quarterback Andy Dalton may as well. The Red Rifle isn't a fantasy superstar, but he's been known to go off on occasion, as he did in his four-touchdown performance against the Cleveland Browns last year.

Playing in an indoor stadium against a team that allowed the 10th-most fantasy points against quarterbacks last year (per Pro Football Reference), Dalton could be in line for a big game. That could also be the case if the game evolves into a shootout with Andrew Luck looking like his old self after missing all of last year. A game in which the Luck-T.Y. Hilton and Dalton-Green try to go blow for blow for four quarters isn't out of question.

Many Colts eyes will be on Green, but the X-factor could be second-year wideout John Ross, a blazing-fast player who missed nearly all of his rookie season due to injury. If Green is double- or triple-teamed, Ross could beat his man deep in single coverage for a long touchdown. Ross isn't the starter alongside Green (that would be Tyler Boyd), but he should see the field and can be a game-breaker.

On the Indianapolis side, rookie Jordan Wilkins is the next man up in the backfield. The running back was slated to work behind Marlon Mack, but the latter is dealing with a hamstring injury and could not practice Monday, per George Bremer of CNHI Sports Indiana. Mike Wells of ESPN.com reported on Sunday that Wilkins was "the front-runner" to take over if Mack can't go.

The Colts' implied team total is 25.75 points, with the home team favored by three, per OddsShark. If Indianapolis approaches four touchdowns and is able to maintain a lead, Wilkins could be seeing a lot of action in a positive game script. He could be getting the ball a lot in the fourth quarter as the Colts look to milk the clock.

Ultimately, the Colts-Bengals game could be the product of much fantasy production on Sunday. In daily fantasy, this matchup could be a goldmine. In season-long leagues, consider starting some Bengals and Colts skill-position players who may be on the borderline of starting for your team.