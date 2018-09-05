NFL Power Rankings 2018: Predicting Season-Opening Standings

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

According to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), the NFC finished with a 41-23 record against AFC teams during the 2017 NFL season. The NFC hadn't been that dominant since 1970, which was the first year following the NFL-AFL merger.

In last year's standings, a 9-7 record left two teams (the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks) out in the cold, while that mark was good enough for two others (the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans) to make the AFC postseason.

The landscape can change over time, and it wasn't that long ago when most of the powerhouse teams were in the AFC. On paper, however, the NFC looks dominant yet again.

Here's a look at a set of power rankings in addition to quick thoughts on the top seven NFC teams.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. New England Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. New Orleans Saints

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Carolina Panthers

11. Los Angeles Chargers

12. Kansas City Chiefs

13. New York Giants

14. Chicago Bears

15. Houston Texans

16. San Francisco 49ers

17. Tennessee Titans

18. Baltimore Ravens

19. Detroit Lions

20. Seattle Seahawks



21. Dallas Cowboys

22. Denver Broncos

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Cincinnati Bengals

25. Indianapolis Colts

26. New York Jets

27. Cleveland Browns

28. Washington Redskins

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30. Oakland Raiders

31. Miami Dolphins

32. Buffalo Bills

Quick Thoughts on NFC Representatives in Top 10

1. Philadelphia Eagles

While it's concerning that the team's starting quarterback (Carson Wentz) and No. 1 wide receiver (Alshon Jeffery) won't be on the field for the beginning of the season, the Eagles have plenty of talent on offense. Specifically, keep an eye out for running back Corey Clement and tight end Dallas Goedert performing well in complementary roles this year. That duo should help ward off a Super Bowl hangover, and Philadelphia will only get stronger when Wentz and Jeffery return.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings may have ended their 2017 season with a thud following a 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, but both sides of the ball look deadly on paper this year. On defense, the team returns what is arguably the most well-rounded unit in the NFC, with strong defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.

As long as the team doesn't skip a beat with the quarterback change from Case Keenum to Kirk Cousins on offense, scoring shouldn't be a problem. Keep an eye out for running back Dalvin Cook and wideout Stefon Diggs having breakout years.

6. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were the highest-scoring team in the NFL last year and added defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib on the other side of the ball. Kicker Greg Zuerlein has a monster leg and nearly won a game by himself last year when he knocked home seven field goals in a 35-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Sean McVay is a brilliant offensive mastermind, and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips helped transform the Rams defense in one year. L.A.'s Super Bowl window is wide open.

7. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were one Minneapolis Miracle away from going to the NFC Championship Game. While running back Mark Ingram is suspended for the first four games, the team returns plenty of talent, most notably a three-headed offensive monster (quarterback Drew Brees, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas) in addition to a stout secondary. Defensive end Cameron Jordan is also one of the best in the league at his position.

8. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were two yards away from taking a 16-15 lead with one minute remaining in the NFC divisional game, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

Although Atlanta had an up-and-down season last year, specifically on offense, the team looked strong in the second half and will look to continue that momentum into this year. Of course, it helps to have one of the best offensive players in the game (Julio Jones) still in the mix.

9. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were in the playoff race in Week 15 even though superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed half the season after suffering a broken collarbone. With Rodgers back at 100 percent, the Packers can go deep into the playoffs.

The Rodgers-Davante Adams connection has been strong over the past two seasons, and that should pick up where it left off. Running back Jamaal Williams could also be in line for a big year.

10. Carolina Panthers

The Cam Newton-Christian McCaffrey combination may prove deadly this season. McCaffrey appears the clear lead back with Jonathan Stewart now on the New York Giants, and he looked excellent in the preseason, specifically on a 71-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins.

The issue is that the offensive line has suffered numerous injuries, most notably at the starting tackle spots. The line could be the team's house of cards, but if it is decent this season, the Panthers could be making a Super Bowl run.