Paxton Lynch, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to Contract

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Paxton Lynch reportedly reached an agreement on Thursday that will bring the former first-round pick back to the NFL after sitting out last season.

Ian Furness of Sports Radio KJR 950 reported terms of the free-agent signing.

The Broncos selected Lynch in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft after his standout junior campaign with the Memphis Tigers. He completed 66.8 percent of his throws for 3,776 yards with 28 touchdown passes and just four interceptions across 13 games.

The 24-year-old failed to live up to expectations in Denver, though.

Lynch posted a 61.7 percent completion rate with four TDs and four picks in five sporadic appearances over the past two years while working behind Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler.

"I want to be the quarterback. I don't want to be a backup and I definitely don't want to be third-string quarterback," he told reporters in August. "The cards have been dealt to this point in time and I'm not quitting. I'll never quit. My mom never quit. My dad never quit. My brother never quit. I'm never going to quit and I'm working hard."

The Broncos opted to let him go after he posted a mediocre 82.6 passer rating in the preseason and fell behind 2017 seventh-round pick Chad Kelly, who was later released in October, on the depth chart during training camp in the race to serve as backup to Case Keenum.

Now Lynch will look to jump-start his career with a fresh start in Seattle.

Although he's got a lot to prove given his lack of success in Denver, which led the team to give up on him before the end of his rookie deal despite the first-round investment, his college numbers suggest there's still some untapped potential.

He'll start his time with the Seahawks in a low-pressure situation behind Russell Wilson and competing with Brett Hundley for the No. 2 job when training camp opens this summer.