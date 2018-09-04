Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Top Matchup Plays and Sleepers for Opening Games

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Labor Day weekend is over, which means the NFL season is right around the corner. The Week 1 slate promises to be an exciting one, featuring a classic rivalry game (the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers), a rematch of one of 2017's best regular-season contests (the Houston Texans and New England Patriots) and the debut of Kirk Cousins as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback.

On the fantasy side, there is potential for some massive stat outputs thanks to some friendly matchups. We'll take a look at the top ones for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end below in addition to sleepers for each.

Quarterback

Top Matchup Play: Tom Brady, New England Patriots (vs. HOU)

Last year, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady torched the Houston Texans to the tune of five touchdowns and 378 yards. Brady did this before a rash of injuries on the Texans defense (notably season-ending ones to defensive end J.J. Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus) played a part in torpedoing a promising Houston year.

The Pats have too many weapons for Houston's defense to handle even at full strength, which could be said for nearly every defense in the league.

Wideout Chris Hogan is a deep threat who can take one to the house at any moment, tight end Rob Gronkowski (more on him in a second) is nearly matchup-proof and a few running backs can eat up chunks of yards (notably Rex Burkhead and James White) at a time in the passing game.

Ultimately, Brady is the clear No. 1 quarterback on the slate as far as projected raw points goes.

Top Sleeper: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (at IND)

The Indianapolis Colts defense may have serious problems, as it finished 30th in yards and points allowed per game last season. On the flip side, three of their second-round picks were defensive players, and two of them (edge Kemoko Turay and linebacker Darius Leonard) should start Week 1.

If those players work out, the Colts defense could improve. However, a pass defense that finished last in efficiency, per Football Outsiders, may be in trouble. It doesn't help that the Colts face one of the best wide receivers in the league (A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals) in Week 1.

If Green goes off, then his quarterback (Andy Dalton) may as well. The Colts finished with the second-lowest adjusted sack rate in the league last year, per Football Outsiders, and barring major improvements, Dalton should have enough time to get comfortable and find his receivers downfield. He could have a 300-yard day.

Running Back

Top Matchup Play: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (at OAK)

The Oakland Raiders may have the NFL's worst defense after trading edge-rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. They only return one player (Bruce Irvin) who had more than one sack for the team last year. Furthermore, the team waived defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., who didn't fare well pass rushing but was an adept run-stopper, as noted by Doug Williams of NBC Bay Area last year.

This all spells doom for the Raiders in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, and superstar running back Todd Gurley should be the beneficiary.

Top Sleeper: James White, New England Patriots (vs. HOU)

White is a top sleeper because (a) the Patriots offense may have a big day and (b) he's been the healthiest member of the current running back core. Rookie Sony Michel has missed time with a knee injury, as has Rex Burkhead. White could therefore see a few more carries and receptions as those two work their ways back to game action.

White, who posted one of the best individual performances in Super Bowl history (14 catches, 139 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns) to cap off a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons two seasons ago, is a beast in the short passing game and an excellent weapon when the team is down.

If the Deshaun Watson-led Houston Texans jump out to a lead on the Pats as they did one year ago, White could gain yards in short chunks as the Pats go with an aerial attack. But even if New England is in the lead, White should be seeing more action. In point-per-reception contests, White could be a big asset.

Wide Receiver

Top Matchup Play and Sleeper: A.J. Green and John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals (at IND)

These two players go hand in hand. Bengals No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Green is one of the best in the game, and it's not uncommon to see him blow up for massive games like his seven-catch, 189-yard, one-touchdown effort against the Buffalo Bills last year. Unless the Colts flood Green with double and triple teams all game, the former University of Georgia star could be in line for a huge opener.

The X-factor may be John Ross, the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft who missed most of his rookie season due to injury. Ross is back healthy now, and although he isn't listed as a starter on the team's most recent depth chart, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him connect with Dalton on a couple deep balls.

Long catches are Ross' speciality, as he used his blinding speed to average 15.2 yards per reception in three years at the University of Washington. On the fast track at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Bengals passing offense could be in for a big day.

Tight End

Top Matchup Play: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots (vs. HOU)

The Patriots have a 28.25-point implied team total at the sportsbooks right now, per OddsShark, and if the Pats do end up scoring four touchdowns, tight end Rob Gronkowski could be part of the action.

Despite missing two games, Gronk received the sixth-most red-zone looks in the league last year, per Pro Football Reference. If the Pats get inside the 20-yard-line, you can bet Tom Brady will be looking Gronkowski's way at some point.

Furthermore, the Texans were not good against tight ends last year: Per Football Outsiders, the team ranked just 27th in efficiency against players at that position. If that trend continues into this season, look for the ninth-year pro to have a big game.

Top Sleeper: Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE)

The Cleveland Browns fared poorly against tight ends last year, allowing 60.8 yards per game to the position (fourth-worst in the league) and finishing last in efficiency, per Football Outsiders. If that rate continues into next year, you can more or less pencil any tight end opposing the Cleveland Browns as a viable season-long streaming or daily-fantasy option.

As far as Week 1 goes, Cleveland's opponent (the Pittsburgh Steelers) has one of the higher implied team totals on the board at 25 points, per OddsShark.

At this point, you can connect the dots: Steelers starting tight end Vance McDonald could be in for a big day. The former San Francisco 49er showcased his talent in the playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching 10 passes for 112 yards.

It'll be a tall order to replicate that production again, but McDonald can take advantage of a Browns defense susceptible to big tight end production.