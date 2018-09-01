Robert Griffin III Reportedly Makes Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will roll into the regular season with three quarterbacks on their roster.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Ravens decided Saturday to keep Robert Griffin III on their 53-man roster even with Joe Flacco and rookie Lamar Jackson in the fold.

Baltimore took a flier on Griffin with a one-year deal that only included $100,000 guaranteed, and the gamble paid off.

Although he was out of football last season, the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year impressed throughout the preseason and completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

He also received a ringing endorsement from head coach John Harbaugh.

"There's no doubt that you want Robert Griffin on your team," he said, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "He makes our quarterback room better and stronger. He looks like a starter to me. He has been a starter. Certainly a backup in this league, without question. I mean, that's not even close. I would like to have him on the team. We'll just have to see how the math works."

Now back on a roster for the first time since 2016, Griffin will give the Ravens some peace of mind behind Flacco as Jackson continues to develop his pocket-passing prowess.

"I put my best foot forward," Griffin said, per Hensley. "You go out there and you're effective, and that's all you can ask for. There's no stress or worry on my end because I know I went out there and showed them that I'm ready to go."