Asian Games 2018 Medal Count: Updated Table for Each Country After Saturday

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Getty Images

With the 2018 Asian Games set to wrap up on Sunday, China continues to run away from the rest of the field in the medal count.

China has piled up 287 total medals, including an impressive 131 gold. That's a sizable advantage over second-place Japan (201 total medals and 73 gold), which became the second country to reach the 200 mark. Meanwhile, South Korea (173 total) has tried to keep pace.



Below is a look at the medal count as of 10:15 a.m. ET Saturday.

Asian Games 2018 Medal Count, Top 10

1. China, 287 (131 gold, 91 silver, 65 bronze)

2. Japan, 201 (73 gold, 54 silver, 74 bronze)

3. South Korea, 173 (48 gold, 57 silver, 68 bronze)

4. Indonesia, 98 (31 gold, 24 silver, 43 bronze)

5. Uzbekistan, 70 (21 gold, 24 silver, 25 bronze)

6. IR Iran, 62 (20 gold, 20 silver, 22 bronze)

7. Chinese Taipei, 67 (17 gold, 19 silver, 31 bronze)

8. India, 69 (15 gold, 24 silver, 30 bronze)

9. Kazakhstan, 76 (15 gold, 17 silver, 44 bronze)

10. DPR Korea, 37 (12 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze)

*Full medal count available on the official website of the Asian Games

China continued to add to its already strong lead in the medal count with a pair of gold medals in basketball, defeating Korea on the women's side and Iran on the men's side. Ran Jingrong and Wu Shaohong walked away victorious in the women's bridge tournament.

Canoe/kayak also provided joy for Chinese athletes Li Yue (silver in women's kayak 200 metres), Sun Mengya (gold in women's canoe single 200 metres), Xing Song and Li Qiang (gold in men's canoe double 200 metres) and Li Yue and Zhou Yu (women's kayak double 500 metres) all medaled.

Meanwhile, Shi Tingmao and Wang Han gave China an impressive one-two finish in the women's 3-metre springboard. China also added a gold in the women's volleyball tournament with a clean sweep of Thailand in the final.

South Korea took home the gold medal in baseball by shutting out Japan, 3-0, in the final. Chinese Taipei earned bronze with a 10-0 victory over China.

South Korea also beat Japan for gold in the men's soccer final, 2-1. All three goals came in extra time, with Hwang Hee-chan's goal in the 101st minute proving to be the difference. United Arab Emirates snagged bronze with a 1-1 (4-3) victory over Vietnam on penalties.

Japan beat China 7-5 in the women's rugby sevens gold-medal match.

The 2018 Asian Games conclude on Sunday with the mixed triathlon.