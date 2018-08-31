Tony Romo Advances at Web.com Tour Qualifier After Scorecard Error

Tony Romo Advances at Web.com Tour Qualifier After Scorecard ErrorSeptember 1, 2018
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo advanced to the First Stage of Web.com Tour qualifying Friday with the aid of another golfer signing an incorrect scorecard.
According to ESPN.com's Bob Harig, Romo initially finished tied for 37th after shooting a two-over 72 at Lantana Golf Club in Argyle, Texas.
That would have eliminated him from contention since only the top 36 (including ties) advance to the First Stage.
It was later found that Tomo Watanabe incorrectly gave himself a four instead of a five on the fifth hole. Had Watanabe given himself the correct score, he would have advanced with a one-under 69.
Web.com Tour tweeted a video of the putt Romo made on No. 18 to advance:
Web.com Tour @WebDotComTour
Upon the conclusion of play, it appeared that @TonyRomo would fall one stroke shy of advancing to First Stage of Q-School. But because of a late DQ, the @DallasCowboys alum finishes T36 (with this putt on his final hole) and earns a spot at First Stage. ⛳️🏈 #WebTour https://t.co/xsplTXvt9a
In order to earn his Web.com Tour exemption, Romo must make it through two more tournaments and then finish in the top 40 at the Final Stage in December.
The 38-year-old spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback with the Cowboys from 2003-2016. He is currently an NFL color analyst with CBS.
In March, Romo played in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, failing to make the cut and finishing last in the tournament.
Report: Rams Extend Donald for 6 Yrs, $135M