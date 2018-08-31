David Quessenberry Cut by Texans; Returned After Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2017

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans released offensive guard David Quessenberry on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

A sixth-round pick out of San Jose State in 2013, Quessenberry did not make his NFL debut until Week 16 last year. He was diagnosed with cancer, non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma, in June 2014.

Quessenberry appeared in two games last season.

After spending years working his way back, stepping onto the field in an NFL game was a special moment, as he told reporters:

"It was everything I dreamed of while I was going through my treatments. Getting out there and playing a full-speed game today was exactly how I'd hoped it went. [I had] butterflies when they called my personnel. Running out there and then getting down in my stance, and once I started hearing the quarterback's cadence, instincts take over and you just go and make your blocks."

It was not an easy road back, though. The Texans released a detailed look at his journey earlier this summer:

Texans coach Bill O'Brien made it clear Friday that Quessenberry's "legendary" story is bigger than football, via Mark Berman of Fox 26:

As inspirational as the 28-year-old lineman's comeback story may be, Houston had to make football decisions as it trimmed its roster down to 53. The Texans appear to be moving forward with Senio Kelemete and Zach Fulton as their starting guards.