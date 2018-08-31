Mario Edwards Trade Rumors: Raiders Shopping Former 2nd-Round DE

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly shopping defensive end Mario Edwards on the trade market, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Oakland selected Edwards in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Florida State, and he has registered just 5.5 sacks in three seasons.

The 24-year-old Edwards started 14 games last season and finished with 27 tackles as well as a career-high 3.5 sacks, which was fourth on the team.

Per Rapoport, the fact that Oakland is shopping Edwards could be a sign that he's on the roster bubble.

Edwards is currently listed as a starting defensive tackle for the Raiders, with Bruce Irvin moving from outside linebacker to defensive end.

If Oakland moves Edwards, it could lead to second-round rookie PJ Hall or fifth-round rookie Maurice Hurst receiving significant playing time alongside Justin Ellis.

Aside from Irvin, veteran Tank Carradine and second-round rookie Arden Key are the Raiders' top defensive end options since superstar Khalil Mack is holding out.

There is no end in sight to Mack's holdout, and cutting ties with Edwards would mean losing a talented pass-rusher with the ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line.