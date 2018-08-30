Larry Fitzgerald Gives Tribute Speech at John McCain's Memorial Service

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 30: Wide Receiver for the Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald speaks during a memorial service to celebrate the life of of U.S. Sen. John McCain at the North Phoenix Baptist Church on August 30, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. Thousands are expected for the memorial which will include tributes and readings for the late senator who died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald offered heartfelt words at the memorial service for United States Sen. John McCain on Thursday.

"Over the last several years, I had the privilege of spending time with Senator McCain," Fitzgerald said, per the Cardinals' official site. "Sometimes it was a visit to our practices. Other times, it was him texting and saying, 'You need to pick it up this Sunday.' I'm thankful that through these moments, [we had] the opportunity that to share our lives and more importantly our stories. While from very different worlds, we developed a meaningful friendship."

CBS News also shared video from Fitzgerald's eulogy:

McCain, who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate since 1987, died Saturday, one day after ending treatment for brain cancer.

In addition to Fitzgerald's eulogy, former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez and former Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan were on hand for McCain's memorial as pallbearers.

Fitzgerald has spent his entire career with the Cardinals, who selected him third overall in the 2004 draft. Following McCain's death, he shared a photo on Twitter from when he had been standing next to the senator while looking at the National Mall:

ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reported Fitzgerald was asked to speak Thursday at the request of McCain's wife Cindy. Fitzgerald said it was going to "one of the greatest honors of my life."

