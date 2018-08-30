Larry Fitzgerald Gives Tribute Speech at John McCain's Memorial Service

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald offered heartfelt words at the memorial service for United States Sen. John McCain on Thursday.

"Over the last several years, I had the privilege of spending time with Senator McCain," Fitzgerald said, per the Cardinals' official site. "Sometimes it was a visit to our practices. Other times, it was him texting and saying, 'You need to pick it up this Sunday.' I'm thankful that through these moments, [we had] the opportunity that to share our lives and more importantly our stories. While from very different worlds, we developed a meaningful friendship."

CBS News also shared video from Fitzgerald's eulogy:

McCain, who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate since 1987, died Saturday, one day after ending treatment for brain cancer.

In addition to Fitzgerald's eulogy, former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez and former Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan were on hand for McCain's memorial as pallbearers.

Fitzgerald has spent his entire career with the Cardinals, who selected him third overall in the 2004 draft. Following McCain's death, he shared a photo on Twitter from when he had been standing next to the senator while looking at the National Mall:

ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reported Fitzgerald was asked to speak Thursday at the request of McCain's wife Cindy. Fitzgerald said it was going to "one of the greatest honors of my life."