Larry Fitzgerald Gives Tribute Speech at John McCain's Memorial Service

Larry Fitzgerald Gives Tribute Speech at John McCain's Memorial ServiceAugust 30, 2018
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald offered heartfelt words at the memorial service for United States Sen. John McCain on Thursday.
"Over the last several years, I had the privilege of spending time with Senator McCain," Fitzgerald said, per the Cardinals' official site. "Sometimes it was a visit to our practices. Other times, it was him texting and saying, 'You need to pick it up this Sunday.' I'm thankful that through these moments, [we had] the opportunity that to share our lives and more importantly our stories. While from very different worlds, we developed a meaningful friendship."
CBS News also shared video from Fitzgerald's eulogy:
CBS News @CBSNews
"I'm black, he was white. I'm young, he wasn't so young," but Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald said his unlikely friendship with John McCain was built on something far deeper than that. https://t.co/yslvNFA49O https://t.co/ic4Gp1AJX4
CBS News @CBSNews
Larry Fitzgerald on John McCain: "His fight legendary, but what made Senator McCain so special was that he cared about the substance of my heart, more so than where I came from." https://t.co/yslvNFA49O https://t.co/u5bDn4Jlme
McCain, who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate since 1987, died Saturday, one day after ending treatment for brain cancer.
In addition to Fitzgerald's eulogy, former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez and former Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan were on hand for McCain's memorial as pallbearers.
Fitzgerald has spent his entire career with the Cardinals, who selected him third overall in the 2004 draft. Following McCain's death, he shared a photo on Twitter from when he had been standing next to the senator while looking at the National Mall:
Larry Fitzgerald @LarryFitzgerald
Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family. https://t.co/Tj87Hb8MtY
ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reported Fitzgerald was asked to speak Thursday at the request of McCain's wife Cindy. Fitzgerald said it was going to "one of the greatest honors of my life."
