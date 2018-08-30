Simms in 60: Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Extension Is Revolutionary for NFL

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 30, 2018

  1. HBD TB12! 🎉

  2. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  3. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  4. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  5. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  6. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  7. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  8. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  9. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  10. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  11. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  12. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  13. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  14. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  15. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  16. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  17. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  18. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

  19. Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez?

  20. Johnny Football Is BACK!

Right Arrow Icon

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a five-year $95 million contract extension with the New York Giants.  Bleacher Report Lead NFL Analyst Chris Simms believes that this deal is revolutionary for the future of the NFL.  What prompted this take from Simms?  Watch the video above to see his thoughts on the new Beckham contract.


Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    B/R's Final Fantasy Football Mock Draft ✨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Final Fantasy Football Mock Draft ✨

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ramsey Goes After Gronk, Amendola in Latest Rant

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ramsey Goes After Gronk, Amendola in Latest Rant

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    5x Pro Bowler Elvis Dumervil Retires from NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    5x Pro Bowler Elvis Dumervil Retires from NFL

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the New Helmet Rule Save the NFL?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Can the New Helmet Rule Save the NFL?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report