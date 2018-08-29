Patriots, Eagles, Packers Listed as Top Odds to Be NFL's Highest Scoring Team

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Even with plenty of personnel changes in the offseason, expectations are still high for the New England Patriots offense.

According to OddsShark, Tom Brady and company have the best odds to lead the NFL in scoring during the 2018 season:

The Patriots ranked second in the league with 458 points last season, trailing a Los Angeles Rams unit that finished with 478.

New England lost leading rusher Dion Lewis as well as top receivers Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola, but it appears as long as Brady is under center, there will always be plenty of confidence in the offense.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles come in with the second-best odds despite plenty of their own question marks. Carson Wentz is coming off a torn ACL, while star receiver Alshon Jeffery is expected to miss "at least the first two games" following offseason shoulder surgery, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Rams hold the third-best odds as Jared Goff and Todd Gurley try to prove that last year's success wasn't a fluke.

There is also plenty of confidence in star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger as they try to lead the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion among the top teams are the San Francisco 49ers, who are entering 2018 with plenty of hype thanks to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The squad averaged 17 points per game in the first 11 games of the season before the quarterback switch but averaged 28.8 ppg under Garoppolo. If you think this will keep up, this might be a high-upside wager.

On the other end of the spectrum are the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, four teams entering 2018 with either young quarterbacks are plenty of question marks throughout the roster.