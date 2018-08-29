Patriots, Vikings, Rams Lead Odds to Finish 2018 NFL Season with Best Record

Patriots, Vikings, Rams Lead Odds to Finish 2018 NFL Season with Best RecordAugust 29, 2018
As teams prepare to make a run at Super Bowl LIII, the oddsmakers have evaluated the field and set the odds as to which teams are in the best position to pile up the wins during the 2018 NFL regular season.
According to OddsShark, the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to finish with the top record in the league this upcoming season:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Odds to finish the RS with the best record (@betonline_ag): NE +400 MIN/LAR +800 PHI/PIT +700 GB +800 LAC/NO +1200 ATL/JAX +1600 HOU +2000 CAR/DAL/KC +2500 BAL/SF +3300 OAK/TEN +4000 DEN/DET/NYG/SEA +5000 IND +6600 WSH +8000 ARI/CIN/CHI/MIA 100/1 NYJ/TB 125/1 CLE 150/1 BUF 200/1
