Dirk Koetter, Hue Jackson Favored to Be 1st NFL Head Coach Fired in 2018 Season

Dirk Koetter, Hue Jackson Favored to Be 1st NFL Head Coach Fired in 2018 SeasonAugust 29, 2018
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retained Dirk Koetter after last year's 5-11 season, oddsmakers believe he will be the first head coach fired in 2018.
According to OddsShark, Koetter leads the way with plus-250 odds (a $100 bet would win $250), ahead of Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson and Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos.
Odds for Which Coach Will Be Fired First
Dirk Koetter (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): +250
Hue Jackson (Cleveland Browns): +350
Vance Joseph (Denver Broncos): +650
Adam Gase (Miami Dolphins): +750
Marvin Lewis (Cincinnati Bengals): +1600
Todd Bowles (New York Jets): +1600
Bill O'Brien (Houston Texans): +2000
Jay Gruden (Washington Redskins): +2800
Frank Reich (Indianapolis Colts): +3300
Jason Garrett (Dallas Cowboys): +3300
John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens): +3300
Jon Gruden (Oakland Raiders): +3300
Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears): +3300
Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans): +3300
The top names on the list aren't too surprising considering their teams' lack of success in recent seasons.
Koetter raised the Bucs' hopes after a 9-7 campaign in his first year, but a turbulent offseason featuring quarterback Jameis Winston's three-game suspension has followed a disappointing 2017.
Considering the organization hasn't reached the playoffs in 10 seasons, another lost year could be enough for another change in Tampa Bay.
Meanwhile, Jackson is a top candidate after going just 1-31 in his first two seasons in Cleveland. While expectations are higher after some key additions in the offseason, including quarterback Tyrod Taylor and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, a few more weeks without winning could cause the franchise to move on.
Some first-year coaches are also potentially on the hot seat, including Frank Reich and Mike Vrabel. Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden remains relatively high considering he signed a 10-year deal worth about $100 million this offseason.
With the unpredictability of the regular season, however, there are a number of coaches who could be on the hot seat by December. Seven organizations made a swap at the position for 2018.
