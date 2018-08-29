Dirk Koetter, Hue Jackson Favored to Be 1st NFL Head Coach Fired in 2018 Season

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retained Dirk Koetter after last year's 5-11 season, oddsmakers believe he will be the first head coach fired in 2018.

According to OddsShark, Koetter leads the way with plus-250 odds (a $100 bet would win $250), ahead of Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson and Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos.

Odds for Which Coach Will Be Fired First

Dirk Koetter (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): +250

Hue Jackson (Cleveland Browns): +350

Vance Joseph (Denver Broncos): +650

Adam Gase (Miami Dolphins): +750

Marvin Lewis (Cincinnati Bengals): +1600

Todd Bowles (New York Jets): +1600

Bill O'Brien (Houston Texans): +2000

Jay Gruden (Washington Redskins): +2800

Frank Reich (Indianapolis Colts): +3300

Jason Garrett (Dallas Cowboys): +3300

John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens): +3300

Jon Gruden (Oakland Raiders): +3300

Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears): +3300

Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans): +3300

The top names on the list aren't too surprising considering their teams' lack of success in recent seasons.

Koetter raised the Bucs' hopes after a 9-7 campaign in his first year, but a turbulent offseason featuring quarterback Jameis Winston's three-game suspension has followed a disappointing 2017.

Considering the organization hasn't reached the playoffs in 10 seasons, another lost year could be enough for another change in Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Jackson is a top candidate after going just 1-31 in his first two seasons in Cleveland. While expectations are higher after some key additions in the offseason, including quarterback Tyrod Taylor and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, a few more weeks without winning could cause the franchise to move on.

Some first-year coaches are also potentially on the hot seat, including Frank Reich and Mike Vrabel. Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden remains relatively high considering he signed a 10-year deal worth about $100 million this offseason.

With the unpredictability of the regular season, however, there are a number of coaches who could be on the hot seat by December. Seven organizations made a swap at the position for 2018.