Dirk Koetter, Hue Jackson Favored to Be 1st NFL Head Coach Fired in 2018 Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retained Dirk Koetter after last year's 5-11 season, oddsmakers believe he will be the first head coach fired in 2018.

According to OddsShark, Koetter leads the way with plus-250 odds (a $100 bet would win $250), ahead of Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson and Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos.

                                       

Odds for Which Coach Will Be Fired First

Dirk Koetter (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): +250

Hue Jackson (Cleveland Browns): +350

Vance Joseph (Denver Broncos): +650

Adam Gase (Miami Dolphins): +750

Marvin Lewis (Cincinnati Bengals): +1600

Todd Bowles (New York Jets): +1600

Bill O'Brien (Houston Texans): +2000

Jay Gruden (Washington Redskins): +2800

Frank Reich (Indianapolis Colts): +3300

Jason Garrett (Dallas Cowboys): +3300

John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens): +3300

Jon Gruden (Oakland Raiders): +3300

Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears): +3300

Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans): +3300

                              

The top names on the list aren't too surprising considering their teams' lack of success in recent seasons.

Koetter raised the Bucs' hopes after a 9-7 campaign in his first year, but a turbulent offseason featuring quarterback Jameis Winston's three-game suspension has followed a disappointing 2017.

Considering the organization hasn't reached the playoffs in 10 seasons, another lost year could be enough for another change in Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Jackson is a top candidate after going just 1-31 in his first two seasons in Cleveland. While expectations are higher after some key additions in the offseason, including quarterback Tyrod Taylor and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, a few more weeks without winning could cause the franchise to move on.

Some first-year coaches are also potentially on the hot seat, including Frank Reich and Mike Vrabel. Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden remains relatively high considering he signed a 10-year deal worth about $100 million this offseason.

With the unpredictability of the regular season, however, there are a number of coaches who could be on the hot seat by December. Seven organizations made a swap at the position for 2018.

Related

    Breaking: Rodgers Reportedly Signs $134M Deal 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking: Rodgers Reportedly Signs $134M Deal 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Newest Fantasy Football Big Board

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Newest Fantasy Football Big Board

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Mychal Kendricks Charged with Insider Trading

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mychal Kendricks Charged with Insider Trading

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Kendricks’ Insider Trading Puts NFL in Awkward Spot

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kendricks’ Insider Trading Puts NFL in Awkward Spot

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk