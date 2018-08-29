Tyler Lockett, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year extension with wide receiver Tyler Lockett worth up to $37.8 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

According to Garafolo, Lockett will receive $20 million guaranteed, and the extension has a base value of $31.8 million.

        

