Report: Mike Glennon, Tom Savage, Joshua Dobbs Trades Targeted by 'Needy Teams'

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

One week from the start of the 2018 NFL season, the trade market for backup quarterbacks is picking up steam.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that "needy teams" have set their sights on Mike Glennon of the Arizona Cardinals, Tom Savage of the New Orleans Saints and Joshua Dobbs of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's unclear which teams fall into the "needy" category, but there will be a wealth of options for them.



Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported last week at least two teams showed interest in New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Glennon is the most experience player in the group. He has started 22 games over his career and completed 66.4 percent of his passes with the Chicago Bears in 2017.

Savage started nine games over the past two seasons with the Houston Texans. The 28-year-old has thrown five touchdowns and seven interceptions since he entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2014.

Dobbs could be the most intriguing talent available in a trade. The second-year quarterback was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers, though he didn't appear in a regular-season game as a rookie.

B/R's Matt Miller called Dobbs "a well-developed athlete with explosive qualities as a runner and thrower" after last year's draft.

All 32 teams must have their 53-man rosters set by Sept. 1. The regular season begins Sept. 6, when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.