NFL Power Rankings 2018: Examining Pecking Order After Week 3 of Preseason

If your favorite NFL team is on the bottom of preseason power rankings, there is good news and bad news.

The good news is that writers penning power rankings clearly don't control the fate of any team. It's also possible that some clubs are vastly underrated (or overrated) prior to the year.

The bad news is that there are reasons those teams are on the bottom of rankings, and there's a chance the upcoming campaign may be doomed.

Here's a look at a fresh set of power rankings, with further analysis of the two teams bringing up the rear.

Preseason NFL Power Rankings Post-Week 3

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. New England Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. New Orleans Saints

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Carolina Panthers

11. Los Angeles Chargers

12. Kansas City Chiefs

13. New York Giants

14. Houston Texans

15. San Francisco 49ers

16. Chicago Bears

17. Tennessee Titans

18. Baltimore Ravens

19. Detroit Lions

20. Seattle Seahawks



21. Dallas Cowboys

22. Denver Broncos

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Cincinnati Bengals

25. Indianapolis Colts

26. New York Jets

27. Cleveland Browns

28. Washington Redskins

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30. Oakland Raiders

31. Miami Dolphins

32. Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Per NFL.com, the Miami Dolphins have allowed a league-worst 410 yards per game this preseason. To put that number in context, only two other teams (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans) have given up over 350 yards per game.

Miami has also allowed the most rushing yards per carry (5.2) and the second-most points (26.7).

Granted, it's the preseason, but the Dolphins are coming off a 2017 campaign where they ranked 28th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and that was with five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh patrolling the line.

Suh is now a Los Angeles Ram, and based off early returns, the Miami run defense has taken a significant hit.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald explained why the Dolphins have had issues this preseason: "While the Dolphins' issues against the run have largely been due to poor gap discipline and poor angles—in the last two weeks alone, they have surrendered ground gains of 71, 65, 27, 26, 21 and 20 yards—their edge discipline has not been great either."

The Fins will be getting some help on the edge, however, as defensive end William Hayes, who Beasley noted is the team's "best edge-setter," should be returning before Week 1 after sitting out a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

The defense is a cause for concern right now, but the saving grace might be a manageable schedule. They have seven games against teams with over/under win totals of six or 6.5, per OddsShark, with two each versus the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills and additional contests against the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.

Of course, over/under totals don't foreshadow exactly how a team does, but on paper, the Dolphins' schedule isn't filled top to bottom with powerhouse teams.

That being said, if the defense can't right the ship this season, then it's going to be a long year.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills underwent massive offensive changes during the offseason, most notably drafting quarterback Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick to eventually take the signal-calling reins from Tyrod Taylor, who signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Allen is the quarterback of the future, but in the present, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has not named a starter for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens (the other two on the roster are Nathan Peterman and A.J. McCarron).

The Buffalo offensive line also saw some changes. Gone are guard Richie Incognito, center Eric Wood and tackle Cordy Glenn, who made up three-fifths of the Bills' starting unit last year.

Unfortunately, the early returns on Buffalo's new-look line aren't positive. In the team's dress rehearsal against the Bengals on Sunday, Allen was sacked five times in a first half in which the Bills were outscored 20-0 and never gained more than 20 yards in any single drive. Buffalo offensive linemen also committed four penalties.

The line struggles were noted by numerous sources, including Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News:

It isn't uncommon for NFL teams to find offensive success with struggling lines (see the Seattle Seahawks in recent seasons), but it helps to have a veteran who can scramble calling signals (a la Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson).

Allen has been praised for his mobility by numerous sources, but making the transition from college to the pros in less than a calendar year is a tall task for anyone, let alone someone who will be taking snaps behind a struggling line.

To further complicate matters, the Bills' schedule doesn't offer any favors: Buffalo opens against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings, who respectively finished second, ninth and fourth in pass-defense efficiency last season, per Football Outsiders. A date with the Jacksonville Jaguars (first in pass defense and first overall) also looms.

The good news is that it's still the preseason, and it's certainly possible the Bills can turn things around. However, early results and a daunting schedule are not promising.