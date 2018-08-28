Week 4 NFL Preseason Odds: Betting Lines, Game Trends and Analysis

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Two of the worst teams in the NFL from last year are listed as road favorites on the Week 4 NFL preseason odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark for Thursday. There is also one pick'em matchup, and the remaining 13 games currently see the home teams favored.

The Cleveland Browns (2-1) and the New York Jets (1-2) are the two exceptions, as they attempt to sort out their quarterback situations away from home as chalk. The Browns are reportedly set to go with veteran Tyrod Taylor as their starter, but rookie Baker Mayfield could play the entire first half here followed by Drew Stanton. Cleveland is a 2.5-point betting favorite visiting the Detroit Lions (1-2), who are coming off their first preseason victory under first-year head coach Matt Patricia last week.

Meanwhile, the Jets have had a much tougher decision to make at quarterback between rookie Sam Darnold and veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. New York is a four-point favorite visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (0-3), and Darnold looks like he will be the starter for the season opener. Bridgewater may be showcased here though if the team is looking to trade him, and the Eagles are simply trying to stay healthy for their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

It is certainly worth noting that some head coaches tend to do better in Week 4 of the preseason than others, with Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints (2-1) the very worst. Payton's Week 4 preseason mark is an abysmal 1-11 straight up, and the Saints are hosting the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) as four-point home favorites on Thursday.

Marvin Lewis is among the best at 10-5 SU in Week 4, and his Cincinnati Bengals (3-0) are also one of four teams attempting to complete a perfect preseason. The others are the Baltimore Ravens (4-0), Carolina Panthers (3-0) and Arizona Cardinals (3-0).

The Ravens have won their last 12 preseason games under John Harbaugh, going 10-2 against the spread. However, Week 4 has been Harbaugh's worst in the preseason at just 5-5 compared to 27-7 otherwise.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.