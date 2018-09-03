The Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Preseason

The Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL PreseasonSeptember 3, 2018
Don't downplay the preseason's significance. For some players, it's their pathway to a roster spot and potentially a long NFL career.
Last year, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole made an impact during the exhibition period, earned a spot on the 53-man roster and proceeded to lead the team in receiving yards that season.
The preseason could also have an adverse effect on a player's professional outlook. Veterans can lose their roster spots, bringing uncertainty to their futures and, for some, signaling an end of a career. The Chicago Bears cut Victor Cruz after he appeared in all four exhibition contests last year. He never gained traction with another club and currently works for ESPN.
In short, these summer games can tell you a lot about an aging player or an emerging talent. We'll take a look at five of the biggest winners and losers from preseason action, specifically those who have the most to gain or lose from their performances. For example, someone who's potentially won a position battle, earned a roster spot, squandered an opportunity to start or is in danger of missing the final cut.
Which players changed their short-term NFL futures for better or worse this summer?
Winner: QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets
Among the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of April's draft, Sam Darnold looks like the best bet to start Week 1. He put together a solid preseason, completing 29 of 45 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Beyond the statistics, the USC product showed the ability to handle the NFL stage in the spotlight. He made good decisions and flashed his mobility to make critical throws from the pocket.
Last week, the New York Jets traded signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a third-round selection, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The transaction almost ensures Darnold starts Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
With 39-year-old Josh McCown as the backup, Darnold has a well-traveled veteran in the quarterback room to help his transition into the pros.
The offensive line needs to protect Darnold, but he'll have a solid group of receivers in Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa to target in the passing attack. There's palpable excitement for the Jets' future.
Loser: RB Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected running back Ronald Jones in the second round of April's draft, which likely meant he had an opportunity to earn the feature role in the backfield.
Earlier in the offseason, head coach Dirk Koetter called Jones out for his lapses in pass protection before praising him for making improvements in an "average" preseason-opening performance.
Through four contests, Jones logged 22 rush attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown. He also experienced difficulty securing the football as a receiver. Buccaneers running backs coach Tim Spencer talked about the USC product's struggles as a pass-catcher, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "In college, there's probably a reason they only threw to [Ronald Jones] 17 times. They're working at it though."
Jones' poor showing during the preseason likely ensures Peyton Barber handles the bulk of the carries in the backfield, with Jacquizz Rodgers taking on pass-catching duties. The rookie will need to recover from a rough start to contribute in the upcoming campaign.
Winner: WR Javon Wims, Chicago Bears
Javon Wims isn't the star offseason acquisition at wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, but he's flashed throughout the preseason. He leads the league with 227 receiving yards.
The Bears loaded the receiving corps for second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, acquiring wideouts Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller along with tight end Trey Burton. If Wims can translate preseason hype into regular-season production, you can list him with the notable offensive additions.
According to NFL Media Analyst Lance Zierlein, Wims emerged as a top-five JUCO talent out of Hinds Community College before attending Georgia. As a senior, he led the Bulldogs in receiving yards (720) and touchdown receptions (seven) before coming into the league as a seventh-round pick.
Wims made the Bears' initial 53-man roster, which makes him an added bonus to a much-improved wide receiver unit.
Loser: RB Devontae Booker, Denver Broncos
Based on preseason production, rookie Royce Freeman should have a major role in the ground attack. He's clearly outperformed running back Devontae Booker.
Freeman logged 15 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns in three contests compared to Booker's nine rush attempts for 33 yards. It's not even close between the two, and the Denver Broncos coaching staff should take note.
Booker had an opportunity to seize the feature role after the team opted to release C.J. Anderson during the offseason. However, he may have missed out on claiming the lion's share of carries.
The third-year running back still provides value in pass protection and as a receiver in the short passing game. Nonetheless, Freeman could become the spark the rushing offense needs behind an improved offensive line with right tackle Jared Veldheer going through a full offseason with the team and guard Ronald Leary healthy.
Booker's preseason 3.7 yards-per-carry average nearly matches his 3.6 career mean. He seems to lack the ability to break off a long run in the backfield.
Winner: LB Shaquem Griffin, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright underwent a knee scope, which may cause him to miss a couple of regular-season games, per head coach Pete Carroll. The eighth-year veteran's absence paves the way for Shaquem Griffin to begin the year in the starting lineup.
The coaching staff didn't give Griffin the job via a default decision. The rookie fifth-rounder earned his spot as the next man up. Carroll wanted to see how he'd fare in the last exhibition game as a final test before the games count in the win-loss column, per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson:
"We'd like to be able to use his speed and his range and all that, so he's working really hard at it. He's been a very astute worker, been a really sharp communicator and all that stuff. ... He'll have another big week next week, and we'll hopefully add to that."
Griffin led the Seahawks in tackles with eight against the Raiders to cap off a strong exhibition. The UCF product has used his quickness and awareness to accumulate stops. Now, he's going to have an opportunity to showcase his best with the starters.
Loser: WR Zay Jones, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane didn't mince words concerning wide receiver Zay Jones' standing with the team in June on WGR 550 Radio. "He's not just going to necessarily go right to the top of the line. He'll have to earn his way. Part of that will be just getting his feel."
As a second-round pick out of East Carolina, Jones didn't start his career on a strong note. He struggled with drops, logging a 36.5 percent catch rate last season. The front office felt the need to acquire Corey Coleman via trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick to bolster the wide receiver corps.
Jones didn't provide much impact during the preseason with three receptions for 17 yards. The Bills had breakdowns in pass protection and a trio of inexperienced starting quarterbacks under center, but it's still a lackluster showing for a player with much to prove.
It's possible Beane may continue to search the waiver wire or free-agent bargain bin for wide receivers, which isn't a good sign for Jones' prospective role in the upcoming season. Clearly, he didn't earn his way as the team executive suggested he needed to during the offseason.
Winner: LB Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins will open the season with two new faces at linebacker. Raekwon McMillan missed his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL, and he's slated to start in the upcoming season. Rookie third-rounder Jerome Baker impressed the coaching staff to earn his expanded role.
Head coach Adam Gase confirmed the first-year linebacker's status during a press conference. "Baker's our starter until we say so." The rookie won the job over Stephone Anthony and Chase Allen during the preseason.
Sun-Sentinel reporter Omar Kelly cited Baker's natural feel for the game as a strength the coaches noticed in his play. "At times this preseason Baker, who is undersized for an NFL linebacker at 6 foot 2, 215 pounds, struggled to shed blocks and fill his gaps, but Miami's coaches love his instincts and knack for chasing down plays."
Kelly notes Baker won't take the field in the nickel package, but it's still impressive that he beat a pair of veterans, who spent their last two seasons in Miami, for a role in the base defense.
Loser: CB David Amerson
Wims, one of the winners on this list, beat Kansas City Chiefs cornerback David Amerson multiple times in Week 3 of the preseason. It's been a rough summer for the sixth-year cover man, who's struggled to put himself in position to make a play on the ball.
Orlando Scandrick's arrival further complicated Amerson's pathway to a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man depth chart. The 10th-year veteran's experience could serve a purpose in a secondary going through transition because of offseason turnover.
Amerson's poor coverage during the exhibition period likely drew red flags. The Chiefs need quality talent behind cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Kendall Fuller. The pass defense ranked 29th last year, and it's probably best to search for new talent rather than hold on to a struggling veteran.
According to Kansas City Star reporter Brooke Pryor, the Chiefs cut Amerson on Saturday. The 26-year-old, who has a history of concussions, may have a hard time earning a roster spot with a fourth team.