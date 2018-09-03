The Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Preseason

0 of 8

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Don't downplay the preseason's significance. For some players, it's their pathway to a roster spot and potentially a long NFL career.

Last year, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole made an impact during the exhibition period, earned a spot on the 53-man roster and proceeded to lead the team in receiving yards that season.

The preseason could also have an adverse effect on a player's professional outlook. Veterans can lose their roster spots, bringing uncertainty to their futures and, for some, signaling an end of a career. The Chicago Bears cut Victor Cruz after he appeared in all four exhibition contests last year. He never gained traction with another club and currently works for ESPN.

In short, these summer games can tell you a lot about an aging player or an emerging talent. We'll take a look at five of the biggest winners and losers from preseason action, specifically those who have the most to gain or lose from their performances. For example, someone who's potentially won a position battle, earned a roster spot, squandered an opportunity to start or is in danger of missing the final cut.

Which players changed their short-term NFL futures for better or worse this summer?