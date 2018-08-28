August 30th Declared 'Manu Ginobili Day' by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs exchange a hug after Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg declared Aug. 30 as Manu Ginobili Day in the city in an announcement on Twitter. 

"On Thursday, let's honor a player who exemplified grit, sportsmanship, and the pure joy of the game. Join us, sports fans," Nirenberg tweeted.

The news comes a day after Ginobili announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons with the Spurs.

Ginobili, 41, won four NBA championships and made two All-Star games during his NBA career and is almost inarguably the greatest sixth man in history. He finished his career with averages of 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds and will almost certainly be a Hall of Famer.

"An NBA champion and All-Star, Manu Ginobili is also a pioneer who helped globalize the NBA," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He is one of basketball's greatest ambassadors who believes in the power of sports to change lives. And for 16 years, we were fortunate to watch a legend compete at the highest level. Thank you, Manu, for a career that inspired millions of people around the world."

Ginobili released a statement Monday announcing his retirement and thanking everyone involved in his career. He's expected to meet with the press to discuss his decision at a later date.

"Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball," Ginobili wrote on Twitter in making the announcement. "IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams."

