Ex-Cardinals RB Marcel Shipp Has Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS - JANUARY 01: Marcel Shipp #31 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the ball during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome on January 1,2006 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 17-13 Colts win was the first game back for Dungy following the death of his son. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Charges were dropped against former NFL player Marcel Shipp after a key witness failed to testify in court, according to TMZ Sports

Shipp was facing three misdemeanor charges which included assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly attacking a woman in Scottsdale, Ariz., in February.

The police report stated that he "pushed or hit the female subject resulting in her falling to the ground," per 12News.

Prosecutors dropped the case when the witness failed to appear in court.

The 40-year-old spent seven years with the Arizona Cardinals from 2001-07, starting 28 of his 88 total games played.

He most recently served as running backs coach with the New York Jets for two years before being fired after the 2016 season.

Related

    OBJ Reportedly Signs $95M Extension 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ Reportedly Signs $95M Extension 💰

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Preseason Questions Still Unanswered

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Preseason Questions Still Unanswered

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    🔊 Listen to Brady End Interview After Guerrero Questions

    NFL logo
    NFL

    🔊 Listen to Brady End Interview After Guerrero Questions

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Lee to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lee to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report