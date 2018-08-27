Ex-Cardinals RB Marcel Shipp Has Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Charges were dropped against former NFL player Marcel Shipp after a key witness failed to testify in court, according to TMZ Sports.

Shipp was facing three misdemeanor charges which included assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly attacking a woman in Scottsdale, Ariz., in February.

The police report stated that he "pushed or hit the female subject resulting in her falling to the ground," per 12News.

Prosecutors dropped the case when the witness failed to appear in court.

The 40-year-old spent seven years with the Arizona Cardinals from 2001-07, starting 28 of his 88 total games played.

He most recently served as running backs coach with the New York Jets for two years before being fired after the 2016 season.