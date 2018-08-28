Preseason Superlatives for the 2018 NFL Rookie Class

1 of 10

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts G Quenton Nelson

In other words, Nelson is the member of this class who we've deemed most likely to succeed. The fact that he was drafted sixth overall as a pure guard is enough to give him an edge. Quarterbacks, pass-rushers and left tackles go that early, but interior offensive linemen hardly ever do.

It hasn't happened since the New Orleans Saints took Jim Dombrowski sixth overall in 1986. Yours truly wasn't born yet, and there's a decent chance you weren't either.

That proves how much more special Nelson is than those drafted around him. Nelson is just so damn powerful, so big, so technically proficient, so aggressive, versatile, nasty and intimidating. Pick a positive adjective and it'll work.

And he's already received glowing reviews in training camp and the preseason, with Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star hitting the nail on the head in a review of Nelson's first preseason game:

"The coaching staff was thoroughly impressed with the performance of first-round pick Quenton Nelson, who helped anchor a notable performance by the starting offensive line, particularly the interior positions. Nelson, who started at left guard, showed his power at the point of attack and was textbook when asked to pull—an aspect of his game the Colts have raved about.

"On one such play, running back Marlon Mack was able to pick up a five-yard gain despite defensive penetration because Nelson's seal block created a small crease. There also was an early pancake block that displayed all the nastiness we’ve come to expect from the team’s top draft selection."