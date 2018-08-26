Buffalo Bills Fans Give Andy Dalton Ovation for Helping End Playoff Drought

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Andy Dalton has never played for the Buffalo Bills, but he might be their fanbase's most beloved quarterback of the past decade.

The Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller received a standing ovation from the Buffalo crowd prior to Sunday's preseason game at New Era Field:

Their affinity for Dalton dates back to Week 17 of last season, when the Bills needed a Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens to reach the playoffs. Dalton came through with a last-minute touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to earn a 31-27 upset over Baltimore, sending Buffalo to the postseason for the first time since 1999.

Bills fans thanked the quarterback immediately, donating to his charity in droves shortly after the game. Dalton and his wife, Jordan, then reciprocated with a donation to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo.

Almost eight months later, the crowd hasn't forgotten about its newest hero.