Tiger Woods on President Donald Trump: 'We All Must Respect the Office'

Tiger Woods offered a diplomatic response when asked about President Donald Trump and his sometimes combative approach toward professional athletes from the four major sports.

"Well, he's the president of the United States," Woods said Sunday, per Agence France-Presse (via Yahoo Sports). "No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office."

