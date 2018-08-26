Tiger Woods on President Donald Trump: 'We All Must Respect the Office'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

DORAL, FL - MARCH 10: Developer Donald Trump (R) poses with Tiger Woods after the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at the Trump Doral Golf Resort & Spa on March 10, 2013 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Warren Little/Getty Images

Tiger Woods offered a diplomatic response when asked about President Donald Trump and his sometimes combative approach toward professional athletes from the four major sports.

"Well, he's the president of the United States," Woods said Sunday, per Agence France-Presse (via Yahoo Sports). "No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office."

     

