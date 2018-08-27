NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Khalil Mack Trade, Aaron Donald and More

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Superstar holdouts dominate the news cycle—particularly, two defensive players seeking megadeals. Yet, the rumors tell a very different storyline for each of the elite talents.

The two most notable offseason holdouts, Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald, have stood firm in their stay-away stance. The last two Defensive Player of Year winners skipped organized team activities, training camp and it looks like they'll miss the entire preseason.

As the regular season rapidly approaches, there's an urgency to either agree to terms on a new contract or a push to acquire one of the elite pass-rushers via trade.

What's the latest status on Mack and Donald with their respective teams? Should we expect a massive deal done in the near future?

4 Teams Interested in Defensive End Khalil Mack

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

There are no reports about the Oakland Raiders and Mack advancing on a contract extension, and the trade rumors continue to pile up. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Silver and Black have not ruled out shipping the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year elsewhere:

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Raiders haven't slammed the door on the possibility of trading the 2016 defensive player of the year. That said, the Raiders are being coy with the teams that have inquired."

Barring a blockbuster trade that returns even value, it doesn't seem reasonable to deal an elite pass-rusher who's yet to miss a game in four seasons. Nonetheless, Florio suggested four teams have a strong interest in acquiring the two-time All-Pro.

It'll likely take more than a couple of early-round picks to pry the Raiders' sack leader from team control. However, general managers must do their jobs and attempt to improve their defenses with a special talent. Oakland and Mack's camp haven't been public with progress in negotiations or lack thereof, leaving outsiders in the dark about the 27-year-old's future.

Circle September 10 as a big day for this contract impasse. If Mack decides to miss regular-season games, the Raiders may face a major financial or roster decision early in the year.

Los Angeles Rams on the Verge of Record-Setting Deal with Aaron Donald

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

There's a different narrative surrounding the Los Angeles Rams and their star defensive player. Florio reported the team seems close to a massive deal worth approximately $22 million per year with $80 million in guarantees with Donald:

"The Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, [remains] on the verge of a deal that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, per a source with knowledge of the situation."

Despite playing a different position, Donald's expected contract could set a precedent for Mack, who's classified as a 4-3 defensive end, but both players led their respective teams in sacks in each of the last three seasons.

During the offseason, Los Angeles extended running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, whom the team acquired in April via trade with the New England Patriots. General manager Les Snead has reportedly left enough cash to sign his top pass-rusher.

Houston Texans Sign Cornerback Kayvon Webster

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

It's not official yet, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Houston Texans came to an agreement with cornerback Kayvon Webster:

The Texans opted to move Kareem Jackson to safety after learning about Andre Hal's Hodgkins Lymphoma diagnosis in June. Kevin Johnson projects as the boundary cornerback opposite Johnathan Joseph, but the fourth-year veteran exited the team's Week 3 preseason game against the Rams with a concussion. He's also an unproven starter.

In 2017, Webster started 11 games for the Rams but landed on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles. He also underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason, which puts some obstacles in his road to recovery.

The sixth-year veteran came into the league as a third-rounder for the Denver Broncos in 2013, but he's only started 13 games in 65 appearances. Barring an extended stay on the injury report, Webster will probably serve as depth for the Texans who have a 34-year-old and a question mark on the boundary at cornerback.