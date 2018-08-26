Jalen Ramsey on Hit Leading to Marqise Lee Injury: You Have to Be Mad at the NFL

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey lamented the NFL's new rules on helmet-to-helmet hits after teammate Marqise Lee suffered a knee injury in Saturday's 17-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Lee exited the game in the first quarter after Falcons safety Damontae Kazee hit him low. Ramsey didn't place the blame for Lee's injury squarely on Kazee, though, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco:

"You can't be mad at 27 [Kazee]. You have to be mad at the NFL; not mad at them, but that is how the rule is. People are scared to tackle normal because I guess they don't want to do helmet-to-helmet and get flagged. ... Game-changing stuff could happen. You don't really want to blame anyone, but you feel bad for him. ... I don't know, man, that's just tough to see it happen to one of my teammates, period, but you can't really blame 27."

