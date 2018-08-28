Fantasy Football 2018: Mock Draft for Top RBs, WRs, Team Names and More

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The key to a successful fantasy football draft is being prepared for any situation.

With many leagues not releasing draft order until shortly before the picks are made, you have to be ready for whatever comes up.

Thanks to the depth at the position, you don't want to draft a quarterback in the first couple of rounds. Ideally, you can wait until the fourth or fifth round before getting a quality option.

You also don't want to rush to grab a tight end, although there is a clear top tier featuring Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz. Still, none of these men should be taken in Round 1.

This leaves just running backs and receivers in the first round as you try to get cornerstones for your roster as quickly as possible.

Mock Draft First Round

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

3. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

4. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

12. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

It's important to get players you trust in the first round. That suddenly doesn't include Le'Veon Bell, with contract disputes causing him to miss the entire preseason once again.

Although he returned on time last season and had a strong year, there is no knowing what will happen this time around.

Bell also might be worn down after totaling a league-high 406 touches last season. He is good enough to remain high on draft boards, but taking him No. 1 overall like some have been doing is way too risky.

Meanwhile, young running backs like Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette should only get more touches in 2018 and could be major parts of their offense. They each have the talent to produce big numbers, and as long as they are healthy, they should finish in the top 10 in scoring.

At receiver, Antonio Brown is the clear top option, but DeAndre Hopkins isn't far behind thanks to his renewed connection with Deshaun Watson.

Best Value Picks

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (Yahoo Sports ADP: 27.4)

Christian McCaffrey is a no-brainer pick in points-per-reception leagues after catching 80 passes out of the backfield last season. However, he should be able to score enough points in all leagues to make him worthy of much more than a third-round pick.

As a rookie, he had 117 rushing attempts but missed out on many of the 198 carries that for some reason went to Jonathan Stewart and his 3.4 yards per carry. While McCaffrey wasn't much better at 3.7, he has looked stronger this preseason and is capable of carrying the ball up the middle if needed.

Although the team added C.J. Anderson to replace Stewart this offseason, McCaffrey should still get at least 300 touches and turn that into high-level production.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals (Yahoo Sports ADP: 36.4)

It's always more exciting to draft an up-and-coming player than an aging veteran, but Larry Fitzgerald remains a quality option even in his 15th season in the NFL.

The receiver finished fourth in the league at his position in PPR scoring last season despite Blaine Gabbert and Drew Stanton combining for nine starts at quarterback. For all his faults, Sam Bradford is an upgrade over these two and will get Fitzgerald the ball accurately.

With Jaron Brown and John Brown also no longer on the Cardinals roster, the veteran could see even more targets in 2018.

Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens (Yahoo Sports ADP: 48.7)

Although he struggled to find playing time at the start of the season, Alex Collins was a fantasy star in the second half of the campaign.

In the last nine games, the former Seahawks running back totaled 608 rushing yards on 150 carries with six touchdowns. He showed he can be an every-down back for a team that loves to run the ball.

While Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon could potentially steal carries, the Ravens have been giving Collins the star treatment in the preseason, resting him as much as possible to keep him ready for the real games. This is a good sign he could be in for a busy 2018.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Yahoo Sports ADP: 57.8)

There's reason to be wary of a player who is on his third team in three years. However, the Los Angeles Rams like Brandin Cooks enough to not only trade for him, but also sign him to an $80 million extension with over $50 million in guarantees.

Cooks has three straight seasons of over 1,000 yards and at least seven touchdowns, showcasing his ability as a versatile threat. While Jared Goff is a drop from Tom Brady and Drew Brees, this is still a high-powered offense with a lot of production to go around.

While Cooper Kupp is coming off a strong season, Cooks is the superior talent and should get plenty of targets, catches and yards this year.

