Simms & Lefkoe: ODELL GOT PAID! Fantasy Sleepers, Foles vs. Wentz, Plus More!August 28, 2018
Bleacher Report
It's the Tuesday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!
On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Odell Beckham's new contract, RG3's impressive preseason, whether the Eagles will take a step back this season and much more!
Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.
Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.
Newest Expert NFL Power Rankings 📈