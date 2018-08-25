Travers Results 2018: Catholic Boy Defeats Mendelssohn to Win Race

Hans Pennink/Associated Press

Catholic Boy put in a superb performance to win the 2018 Travers Stakes on Saturday evening at the Saratoga Race Course in New York ahead of Mendelssohn and Bravazo.

Jockey Javier Castellano guided Catholic Boy past Mendelssohn to claim victory in two minutes, 01.94 seconds.

NBC Sports showed how the race panned out:

Order Of Finish

1. Catholic Boy

2. Mendelssohn

3. Bravazo

Mike MacAdam at the Daily Gazette showed the results:

Wonder Gadot, the first filly to run the race since 1979, started well, but it was Mendelssohn who took the early advantage with Ryan Moore again on board.

Catholic Boy moved up and into contention with favourite Good Magic well down the field. Castellano made a move up the back stretch, but Mendelssohn managed to fend him off initially.

The duo started to move clear of the rest of the field ahead of the final stretch. Catholic Boy then took charge, surging into the lead and coasting to victory four lengths from Mendelssohn.

The NYRA noted it's a sixth Travers for Castellano:

Catholic Boy managed to transfer the superb form he has shown on grass on to the dirt. Thoroughbred Daily News' Ben Massam highlighted how impressive his win was:

It was a comprehensive win for Catholic Boy, who underlined his quality, but a disappointment for favourite Good Magic, who came in ninth, and Wonder Gadot, who tired and finished 10th.