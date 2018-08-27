Fantasy Football 2018: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Strategy for Later Rounds

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Read team practice reports, watch preseason games and listen to the postgame press conferences—that's where you'll identify your fantasy football sleepers.

In most cases, the aforementioned activities aren't exciting, but you'll quickly pick up which receiver established a connection with a new starting quarterback, how the coaching staff plans to divvy carries in a running back committee and who's taking first-team reps. It's all important in the grand scheme when building a championship roster.

Week 3 of the preseason featured a familiar face, who's back on the fantasy football radar on the wrong side of 30 years old. One potential sleeper also went down with an injury, but it shouldn't sway owners away from taking him late in the draft.

In the middle rounds, managers should keep tabs on two tight ends who could emerge as unheralded fantasy gems.

Before delving into strategies for the late rounds, let's take a look at a first-round mock draft to help owners lay the foundation for their lineups.

1 Round Mock Draft



Team 1: RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Team 2: RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Team 3: RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Team 4: RB David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Team 5: RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Team 6: RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

Team 7: WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Team 8: RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Team 9: WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Team 10: WR Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants

Team 11: RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Team 12: RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Sleeper Picks

Take a Flier on Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor experienced an injury scare in Thursday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he returned to action. The team will continue to evaluate him. For now, he's dealing with a dislocated pinky and a bruised hand but fully practiced Saturday.

Based on offseason reports, Taylor seems primed to start Week 1 and lead the offense until the team falls behind in the playoff picture. At that point, late in the season, No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield would likely take over.

Through the first half of the campaign, Taylor could yield a decent weekly return for fantasy owners. He'll have wideout Jarvis Landry as a primary option on the perimeter. The team removed fellow wide receiver Josh Gordon from the non-football injury list, which allows him to participate in full practices. Tight end David Njoku has flashed during the preseason with six catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking at the talent in the passing offense, Taylor should have some productive weeks throwing the ball. He's also logged at least 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. He's a solid pickup late and potentially useful in favorable matchups.

2 Tight Ends with High Fantasy Upside

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and Jimmy Graham will attract the most attention at tight end. However, two names should cross your radar in the middle rounds.

Despite Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's struggles during the preseason. The three-time Pro Bowler should eventually find his way with repetition. He completed 8-of-10 pass attempts for 90 yards and a touchdown Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. Once he's in rhythm, expect tight end Jack Doyle to re-establish a rapport with him.

Doyle compiled 59 catches for 584 yards and five touchdowns with Luck healthy under center in 2016. The Pro Bowl tight end will likely play second fiddle to T.Y. Hilton in targets via the passing game.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Francisco tight end George Kittle ranked second on the team with 515 receiving yards last year. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo targeted him 19 times in the final five games, which shows a developing connection between the two.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Kittle and Garoppolo strengthened their chemistry during training camp. The second-year tight end also has a better grasp of the playbook.

"Tight end George Kittle has been Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target in the last few practices, including in Friday's session when the two connected on a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of a short-field session…

"As for Kittle, another reason he may stand out a little more this season is his mastery of the playbook, which he admitted was daunting as a rookie a year ago."

Kittle lists as an 11th-round pick in 12-team point-per-reception leagues, per Fantasy Football Calculator. When considering his upside coming off a solid rookie campaign, there's sleeper written all over him.

Adrian Peterson is Worth a Roster Spot

Running back Adrian Peterson won his third rushing title in 2015. The last two stops in New Orleans and Arizona didn't work out in his favor, but he logged two 130-plus yard performances with the Cardinals last season.

In stints, Peterson can still run downhill between the tackles. He flashed that ability Friday in preseason action against the Denver Broncos:

It's just an exhibition game, but the Washington Redskins utilized him with the starters in what's usually a Week 3 dress rehearsal for teams. He finished with 11 rush attempts for 56 yards.

Washington signed Peterson because of the injuries in the backfield. Rookie second-rounder Derrius Guice tore his ACL in the first preseason game. Samaje Perine suffered an ankle injury in the second outing. Assuming Chris Thompson and Kapri Bibbs handle receiving duties, the 33-year-old ball-carrier will share early-down carries with Rob Kelley, who logged eight rush attempts Friday.

Peterson could fit as a flex option in fantasy lineups. With quarterback Alex Smith at the helm, Washington isn't likely to have an explosive passing attack. The three-time rushing champion will probably handle 12-15 carries per game with goal-line duties because of his physical run style.