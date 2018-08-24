Capitals Forward Chandler Stephenson Brings Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2018

Washington Capitals center Chandler Stephenson during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday, May 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson brought the Stanley Cup to Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Friday.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Stephenson honored the 16 people who died in a bus crash in April.

The bus was transporting the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Ten of those who died were players.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.



