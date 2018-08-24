Cam Newton, Panthers Beat Tom Brady, Patriots in Preseason Battle

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers held off a late rally from the New England Patriots to score a 25-14 preseason victory Friday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 11 of his 17 attempts for 142 yards and rushed for 13 yards on two carries. Running back Christian McCaffrey also had a strong showing despite failing to find the end zone with 64 offensive yards on 14 touches.

Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady was similarly efficient with 12 completions on 18 throws for 102 yards. New England's offense struggled to sustain drives, however, and didn't find the end zone until Mike Gillislee rushed in from two yards out with just under three minutes to play.

What's Next?

Both teams close out the preseason on the road next Thursday night. The Patriots travel to MetLife Stadium to face off with the New York Giants, while the Panthers will visit Heinz Field for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Any starters who see the field in those contests are likely only going to play a series or two before giving way to players battling for the final roster spots.