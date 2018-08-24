Former NFL QB Erik Kramer Says He Wants Marriage Annulled After Suicide Attempt

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 25, 2018

13 Sep 1998: Quarterback Erik Kramer #12 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Bears 12-7. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allspor
Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer wants to have his marriage to Courtney Baird annulled. 

Per legal documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Kramer said he "suffered a traumatic brain injury" after attempting suicide in 2015 that "left him with a lack of mental capacity to legally consent to marriage."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    AD Still Got It 😤

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AD Still Got It 😤

    br_nfl
    via Twitter

    Darnold Shows Wheels 🏃

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Darnold Shows Wheels 🏃

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Report: Browns Offered Dez Deal Less Than $5M

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Browns Offered Dez Deal Less Than $5M

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    League Appeals Process Lowers Fines for Low-Paid Players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    League Appeals Process Lowers Fines for Low-Paid Players

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk