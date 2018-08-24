Former NFL QB Erik Kramer Says He Wants Marriage Annulled After Suicide Attempt

Former NFL QB Erik Kramer Says He Wants Marriage Annulled After Suicide AttemptAugust 25, 2018
Rick Stewart/Getty Images
Former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer wants to have his marriage to Courtney Baird annulled.
Per legal documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Kramer said he "suffered a traumatic brain injury" after attempting suicide in 2015 that "left him with a lack of mental capacity to legally consent to marriage."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
AD Still Got It 😤