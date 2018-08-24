Charcandrick West Agrees to Contract with Jets After Being Released by Chiefs

Charcandrick West Agrees to Contract with Jets After Being Released by ChiefsAugust 24, 2018
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
The New York Jets added depth to their backfield on Friday by signing veteran running back Charcandrick West.
The team officially announced the deal with West, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
