Charcandrick West Agrees to Contract with Jets After Being Released by Chiefs

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The New York Jets added depth to their backfield on Friday by signing veteran running back Charcandrick West

The team officially announced the deal with West, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Darnold Can Seal the Deal with Strong Performance

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Darnold Can Seal the Deal with Strong Performance

    Tyler Calvaruso
    via Jets Wire

    Landry Believed Gase Sent Him to Cleveland 'To Die'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Landry Believed Gase Sent Him to Cleveland 'To Die'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    4 Storylines Entering Jets' Preseason Game vs. Giants

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    4 Storylines Entering Jets' Preseason Game vs. Giants

    Sam Neumann
    via Jets Wire

    Arian Foster Campaigning for Beto O'Rourke

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Arian Foster Campaigning for Beto O'Rourke

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report