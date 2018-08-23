Eric Weddle: Jimmy Smith's Domestic Abuse Suspension 'Unfortunate'

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle is defending teammate Jimmy Smith after the NFL suspended him four games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Per Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun, Weddle called it "unfortunate" that Smith was disciplined for what Weddle said was "arguing" with his ex-girlfriend:

"I'm very close to Jimmy and it’s unfortunate with what happened. It's hard to fathom arguing with your [significant other], never touching her and that gets you a suspension like this when guys are getting DUIs or physically abusing other people, and they never get near this [penalty]. I know details of it that I can't get into, so I just feel bad for him. And it's hard for a guy put into that spot, where he can't really stand up for himself and tell the truth. Because if he does, it'll be a lot worse in the grand scheme of things."

After Smith's suspension was announced, the Ravens issued a statement saying the NFL "found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors by Jimmy toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct."

Micaela Sanchez, the mother of Smith's three-year-old son, said during a custody hearing last November the Ravens cornerback has a "history of substance abuse" and "being physically violent" toward her.

Weddle noted he thinks the Ravens "did their due diligence" and there was "never a physical confrontation" between Smith and Sanchez.

Smith's suspension will run through the Ravens' Sept. 30 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.