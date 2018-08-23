Eric Weddle: Jimmy Smith's Domestic Abuse Suspension 'Unfortunate'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 23, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 27: Cornerback Jimmy Smith #22 of the Baltimore Ravens stands on the field during warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle is defending teammate Jimmy Smith after the NFL suspended him four games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. 

Per Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun, Weddle called it "unfortunate" that Smith was disciplined for what Weddle said was "arguing" with his ex-girlfriend:

"I'm very close to Jimmy and it’s unfortunate with what happened. It's hard to fathom arguing with your [significant other], never touching her and that gets you a suspension like this when guys are getting DUIs or physically abusing other people, and they never get near this [penalty]. I know details of it that I can't get into, so I just feel bad for him. And it's hard for a guy put into that spot, where he can't really stand up for himself and tell the truth. Because if he does, it'll be a lot worse in the grand scheme of things."

After Smith's suspension was announced, the Ravens issued a statement saying the NFL "found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors by Jimmy toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct."

Micaela Sanchez, the mother of Smith's three-year-old son, said during a custody hearing last November the Ravens cornerback has a "history of substance abuse" and "being physically violent" toward her. 

Weddle noted he thinks the Ravens "did their due diligence" and there was "never a physical confrontation" between Smith and Sanchez.

Smith's suspension will run through the Ravens' Sept. 30 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

 

Related

    RG3 Decision Will 'Go Right to the Wire'

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    RG3 Decision Will 'Go Right to the Wire'

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Can Ravens Be a Media Darling?

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Can Ravens Be a Media Darling?

    Baltimore Beatdown
    via Baltimore Beatdown

    Incognito Wanted to Cut Deceased Father's Head Off

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Incognito Wanted to Cut Deceased Father's Head Off

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Snead Might Win Ravens' Return Job by Default

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Snead Might Win Ravens' Return Job by Default

    Matthew Stevens
    via Ravens Wire