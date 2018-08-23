Richard Sherman to Make 49ers Debut vs. Colts After Achilles Injury

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

After Richard Sherman vowed to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the star cornerback would be in the lineup.

Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Shanahan's hope will be for Sherman to play with the starters for most of the first half.

Shanahan added he will remain in contact with Sherman during the game to monitor how the four-time Pro Bowler is feeling.

Following Wednesday's practice, Sherman told reporters he could have played in San Francisco's preseason game against the Houston Texans last week.

"They waited an extra week," he said. "I could have played last week. That's what I was trying to do, and Kyle [held it back]. I'm not really concerned with how that's going to respond. I'm more concerned about my game shape and making sure that I can still go every single play because I haven't played in eight months."

This will mark Sherman's first game action since he ruptured his Achilles last October in the Seattle Seahawks' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Sherman, whom the Seahawks drafted in the fifth round in 2011, became a free agent in March after being released by the team and signed with the 49ers on March 10.

The 49ers will be counting on Sherman to boost a secondary that finished 22nd in pass yards allowed (3,764) and tied for 24th in passing touchdowns allowed (27) last season.